Oggi in TV, prosegue la Coppa d'Africa e c'è la Premier League: dove vedere le partite
Non mancano gli appunti con il calcio in televisione neanche oggi, martedì 30 dicembre 2025.
Prosegue il programma della Coppa d'Africa, infatti, ma non soltanto, perché si scende in campo anche in Premier League, con programmazione dedicata sul satellite. Di seguito tutti gli incontri, con a fianco il canale sul quale è possibile assistervi.
17.00 Uganda - Nigeria (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
17.00 Tanzania - Tunisia (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
20.00 Benin - Senegal (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
20.00 Botswana - RD Congo (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
20.30 Diretta Gol Premier League - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW
20.30 Chelsea - Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW
20.30 Burnley - Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
20.30 Nottingham Forest - Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
20.30 West Ham - Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
21.15 Arsenal - Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
21.15 Manchester United - Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
