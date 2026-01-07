Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere le cinque gare della 19ª giornata
Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 19ª giornata di Serie A, cinque le gare in programma: si parte alle 18.30 con Bologna-Atalanta e Napoli-Hellas Verona. Alle 20.45 Lazio-Fiorentina, Parma-Inter e Torino-Udinese.
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, mercoledì 7 gennaio
18.30 Zona Serie A - DAZN
18.30 Napoli-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.30 Bologna-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
20.30 Manchester City-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Fulham-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Crystal Palace-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Bournemouth-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Brentford-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Parma-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
20.45 Lazio-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
20.45 Torino-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
21.15 Burnley-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
21.15 Newcastle-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
