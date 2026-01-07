Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere le cinque gare della 19ª giornata

Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere le cinque gare della 19ª giornataTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 19ª giornata di Serie A, cinque le gare in programma: si parte alle 18.30 con Bologna-Atalanta e Napoli-Hellas Verona. Alle 20.45 Lazio-Fiorentina, Parma-Inter e Torino-Udinese.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, mercoledì 7 gennaio

18.30 Zona Serie A - DAZN
18.30 Napoli-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.30 Bologna-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
20.30 Manchester City-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Fulham-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Crystal Palace-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Bournemouth-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Brentford-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Parma-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
20.45 Lazio-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
20.45 Torino-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
21.15 Burnley-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
21.15 Newcastle-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

Articoli correlati
Juve, tre gol Sassuolo e uno era atteso. La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Festa David" Juve, tre gol Sassuolo e uno era atteso. La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Festa David"
Le prime pagine dei quotidiani italiani e stranieri di oggi, mercoledì 7 gennaio Le prime pagine dei quotidiani italiani e stranieri di oggi, mercoledì 7 gennaio
C’è chi va (tanti) e qualcuno che arriva (pochi) C’è chi va (tanti) e qualcuno che arriva (pochi)
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere le cinque gare della 19ª giornata Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere le cinque gare della 19ª giornata
Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 7 gennaio Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 7 gennaio
Sassuolo-Juventus 0-3: il tabellino della gara Sassuolo-Juventus 0-3: il tabellino della gara
Lecce-Roma 0-2: il tabellino della gara Lecce-Roma 0-2: il tabellino della gara
Tifa Fiorentina al Nord: i compagni lo irridono, il club lo invita al Franchi. La... Tifa Fiorentina al Nord: i compagni lo irridono, il club lo invita al Franchi. La storia di Tommy, 7 anni
Il curioso caso di Parigi: un giocatore su sei in Coppa d'Africa è nato in Francia... Il curioso caso di Parigi: un giocatore su sei in Coppa d'Africa è nato in Francia
Supercoppa di Francia trasmessa in Italia, telecronaca doppiata con IA Supercoppa di Francia trasmessa in Italia, telecronaca doppiata con IA
Inter, Napoli e Milan: il fattore decisivo per lo Scudetto secondo gli opinionisti... TMW RadioInter, Napoli e Milan: il fattore decisivo per lo Scudetto secondo gli opinionisti
Editoriale di Fabrizio Biasin Immagine box laterale di Fabrizio Biasin Juve: tra certezze spallettiane e voglia di Chiesa. Inter: i dubbi “in corsia” e la concretezza. Roma e Lazio: il lato doloroso del mercato. Como: la lunga attesa degli anti-Fabregas. E le balle-scudetto di Inter, Milan, Napoli
Le più lette
1 Serie A, 19ª giornata LIVE: torna la coppia Pulisic-Leao. Lautaro certezza Inter
2 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 6 gennaio
3 Pisa, con Nzola è finita: tornerà alla Fiorentina, ma lo Spezia arriva in soccorso
4 Possibile ritorno in Serie A per Martinez Quarta: sull'ex Fiorentina si muove il Genoa
5 La Lazio si accende: Guendouzi ai saluti, arriva Ratkov. Altri due obiettivi nel mirino
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
A Tutta C 09:40A Tutta C
A Tutta C , Tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 10 alle 11 e dalle 18 alle 19 un doppio approfondimento per raccontare la Lega Serie C.
Editoriale 11:00Editoriale
Commenti e approfondimenti con una grande firma del nostro giornalismo.
Dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 11.00 alle 11.30
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Gasperini non parla e oggi vede i Friedkin: tutto sul summit con la proprietà
Immagine top news n.1 La migliore Juventus dell'anno travolge il Sassuolo. Spalletti difende David e ha ragione
Immagine top news n.2 Roma cinica: 2-0 al Lecce, Dovbyk segna e si ferma. Gasp in silenzio: c'entra il mercato
Immagine top news n.3 La Lazio si accende: Guendouzi ai saluti, arriva Ratkov. Altri due obiettivi nel mirino
Immagine top news n.4 Sassuolo-Juventus 0-3, le pagelle: la redenzione di David, anche Miretti ricompensa Spalletti
Immagine top news n.5 Una grande Juventus al Mapei Stadium: Sassuolo battuto 3-0 in una sfida senza storia
Immagine top news n.6 Roma, Gasperini in silenzio dopo il Lecce: domani incontro con i Friedkin
Immagine top news n.7 La Lazio pesca a casa di Haaland e Sesko per il post Castellanos: chi è Petar Ratkov
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Il peggior club al Mondo dove lavorare per un grande (o mediocre) allenatore Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Come ha fatto il gioiello di De Zerbi a diventare una meteora della Roma
Immagine news podcast n.2 Juventus, il regista è la priorità: ora Guido Rodriguez, per l'estate l'obiettivo è Tonali
Immagine news podcast n.3 Lazio finalmente il mercato. per Sarri un vice Zaccagni, una mezzala e il sostituto di Castellanos
Immagine news podcast n.4 Fiorentina, la rivoluzione di gennaio: ecco chi arriva e chi parte
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Giammarioli: “Bruzzaniti al Catania può spostare gli equilibri del girone C”
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Inter, Napoli e Milan: il fattore decisivo per lo Scudetto secondo gli opinionisti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 Garzya: "Lecce, che occasione con la Roma. Falcone merita una grande"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Gasperini non parla e oggi vede i Friedkin: tutto sul summit con la proprietà
Immagine news Serie A n.2 La mano di Fabregas: Douvikas oscura Nico Paz, il Como ha una difesa da top club
Immagine news Serie A n.3 La Juventus brilla contro il Sassuolo: David si prende la scena
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Lazio, tra Ratkov, Guendouzi e la Fiorentina: un mercoledì da leoni
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 6 gennaio
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Mandorlini: "Hojlund? Conte tra i migliori al mondo. Inter-Napoli determinante, non decisiva"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Palermo, buone notizie per Inzaghi: Bereszynski torna a disposizione
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Sampdoria, per la porta c'è Martinelli: il giocatore è arrivato a Genova, domani la firma
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Bari, Antonucci non ha convinto: può tornare subito allo Spezia
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Spezia, Bohinen il preferito per sostituire Esposito. Concorrenza dei Glasgow Rangers
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Avellino, Manzi in uscita: sul difensore ci sono Cosenza e Crotone
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Sampdoria, poco spazio per Riccio: oltre all'Avellino, ci sono anche Monza e Bari
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 La Top 11 del Girone C di Serie C: a Dudic bastano 120 secondi
Immagine news Serie C n.2 La Top 11 del Girone B di Serie C: Bellini abbatte il muro dell'Ascoli
Immagine news Serie C n.3 La Top 11 del Girone A di Serie C: Cittadella, tre punti VITAli
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Team Altamura, il ds Lauriola: "Cercheremo di accontentare chi non trova spazio"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Arzignano, Coppola ai saluti: il difensore torna a Malta e firma con il Birkirkara
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Catania, Luperini in uscita: il centrocampista al Livorno in prestito
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Lazio-Fiorentina, sfida ad alta tensione all'Olimpico
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Parma-Inter, Chivu torna a Parma per difendere la vetta
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Napoli-Verona, Conte vuole prendersi momentaneamente la vetta
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 L'Inter Women dilaga in amichevole nel ritiro a Malta: 12 reti all'Hibernians
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 L'Inter Women in ritiro a Malta. Oggi alle 19:00 amichevole contro l’Hibernians
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Napoli Women, per la fascia sinistra ecco il rinforzo. Contratto fino al 2027 per Kainulainen
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 È la difesa a scaldare l'inizio del mercato. Juventus e Roma alla ricerca di rinforzi
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Cresce ancora il Como Women: inaugurato oggi il nuovo fitness sport center
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 C'è un addio in casa Lazio Women. Ashworth-Clifford risolve con la società capitolina
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.164 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Riccardo Budoni: "Le partite per strada e la Lazio come una seconda pelle" Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 C’è chi va (tanti) e qualcuno che arriva (pochi)