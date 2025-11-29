Oggi in TV, Serie A: in programma 4 gare, dove vedere Milan-Lazio

Dopo la vittoria del Como con il Sassuolo nella gara di ieri, la Serie A torna in campo con altre 4 gare: alle 15.00 Genoa-Hellas Verona e Parma-Udinese, alle 18.00 Juventus-Cagliari e stasera alle 20.45 il big match fra Milan e Lazio.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 29 novembre

13.00 Eintracht Braunschweig-Kaiserslautern (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

14.00 Maiorca-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Picerno-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

14.30 Gubbio-Livorno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Casertana-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Forlì-Bra (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Lumezzane-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Renate-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN

15.00 Genoa-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Parma-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2

15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN

15.00 Empoli-Bari (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Pescara-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Reggiana-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sudtirol-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Venezia-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN

15.30 Bayern-St. Pauli (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

16.00 Manchester City-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

16.00 Sunderland-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.00 Brentford-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Barcellona-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN

17.00 Monaco-PSG (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT MAX

17.15 Catanzaro-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Pineto-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

17.30 Crotone-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Team Altamura-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Ospitaletto-Virtus Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pergolettese-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Juventus-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1

18.30 Everton-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

18.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

18.30 Levante-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Nacional-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Palermo-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN

20.45 Milan-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

21.00 Tottenham-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Oviedo (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN 1

21.05 Marsiglia-Tolosa (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT MAX