Oggi in TV, Serie A: stasera Juventus-Bologna, ecco dove vederla

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 33ª giornata. Si parte alle 12.30 con Cremonese-Torino, alle 15.00 Hellas Verona-Milan, alle 18.0 Pisa-Genoa e stasera alle 20.45 Juventus-Bologna. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 19 aprile

12.30 Cremonese-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

13.30 Gent-Sint Truiden (Campionato belga) - DAZN

14.30 Union Brescia-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

14.30 Lecco-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Giana Erminio-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Novara-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Vicenza-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Trento-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Virtus Verona-Alcione (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Albinoleffe-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pro Vercelli-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pro Patria-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPOR

15.00 Verona-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1

15.00 Carrarese-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Everton-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

17.15 Padova-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Manchester City-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

17.30 Bayern-Stoccarda (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Pisa-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN,SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

18.30 Union SG-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN

19.00 Sporting-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Empoli-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN

19.30 Borussia Monchengladbach-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

20.30 Salernitana-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO

20.30 Catania-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Giugliano-Benevento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT

20.30 Monopoli-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Casarano-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Cosenza-Trapani (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Sorrento-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Audace Cerignola-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Latina-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Siracusa-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Juventus-Bologna (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

20.45 PSG-Lione (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

21.30 Porto-Tondela (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN