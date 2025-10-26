Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest, le formazioni ufficiali: quanti italiani, Douglas Luiz titolare

Diversi volti che hanno militato in Serie A negli ultimi anni in Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest di oggi, valida per la nona giornata di Premier League. Nelle Cherries di Iraola compare Jimenez (in prestito con obbligo di riscatto dal Milan) dal 1' sulla fascia destra, mentre Justin Kluivert è inamovibile da trequartista alle spalle di Kroupi centravanti scelto di giornata.

Sponda Nottingham Forest, invece, Sean Dyche (ha rilevato il posto di Postecoglou) schiera ben 4 'italiani': l'ex Juventus Savona al fianco di Milenkovic (in passato alla Fiorentina), mentre nella linea mediana figura Douglas Luiz (seconda presenza di fila da titolare), reduce da un anno turbolento in bianconero e ora in prestito con obbligo di riscatto condizionato dai Tricky Trees. Senza dimenticare Dan Ndoye, che ha lasciato il Bologna in estate per una cifra record (42 milioni più bonus).

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Jimenez, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Tavarnier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Kroupi.

Allenatore: Iraola.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo; Williams; Douglas Luiz, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Igor Jesus.

Allenatore: Dyche.

9ª GIORNATA

Leeds - West Ham 2-1

3' Aaronson (L), 15' Rodon (L), 90' M. Fernandes (WH)

Chelsea - Sunderland 1-2

4' Garnacho (C), 22' Isidor (S), 90'+3 Talbi (S)

Newcastle - Fulham 2-1

18' Murphy (N), Lukic (F), 90' Guimaraes (N)

Manchester United - Brighton 3-1

24' Cunha (M), 34' Casemiro (M), 61' Mbeumo (M), 74' Welbeck (B), 90+2' Kostoulas (B), 90+7' Mbuemo (M)

Brentford - Liverpool 3-2

5' Ouattara (B), 45' Schade (B), 45+5' Kerkez (L), 60' Igor Thiago (B), 89' Salah

Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)

Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)

Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)

Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)

Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA

1. Arsenal 19

2. Sunderland 17*

3. Manchester City 16

4. Manchester United 16*

5. Bournemouth 15

6. Liverpool 15*

7. Tottenham 14

8. Chelsea 14*

9. Crystal Palace 13

10. Brentford 13*

11. Brighton 12*

12. Newcastle 12*

13. Aston Villa 12

14. Everton 11

15. Leeds 11*

16. Fulham 8*

17. Brunley 7

18. Nottingham Forest 5

19. Westh Ham 4*

20. Wolverhampton 2

*una partita in più