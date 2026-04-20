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De Zerbi, sospiro di sollievo: il West Ham pareggia e resta a portata sorpasso

De Zerbi, sospiro di sollievo: il West Ham pareggia e resta a portata sorpassoTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Daniele Najjar
Oggi alle 22:57Calcio estero
Daniele Najjar

Il Tottenham tira un mezzo sospiro di sollievo e può continuare a sperare: il West Ham non ha vinto nel derby contro il Crystal Palace, terminato 0-0. Con questo risultato gli Hammers hanno sì guadagnato un punto sugli Spurs terz'ultimi, ma rimanendo a portata sorpasso, a due lunghezze dalla squadra di Roberto De Zerbi.

Si è conclusa intanto la 33^ giornata della Premier League inglese. Vediamo di seguito tutti i risultati del weekend, con la classifica aggiornata.

Il programma - 33ª GIORNATA

Sabato 18 aprile
Brentford - Fulham 0-0
Leeds - Wolverhampton 3-0
Newcastle - Bournemouth 1-2
Tottenham - Brighton 2-2
Chelsea - Manchester United 0-1

Domenica 19 aprile
Aston Villa - Sunderland 4-3
Everton - Liverpool 1-2
Nottingham Forest - Burnley 4-1
Manchester City - Arsenal 2-1

Lunedì 20 aprile
Crystal Palace - West Ham 0-0

La classifica
1. Arsenal 70 (33)
2. Manchester City 67 (32)
3. Manchester United 58 (33)
4. Aston Villa 58 (33)
5. Liverpool 55 (33)
6. Chelsea 48 (33)
7. Brentford 48 (33)
8. Bournemouth 48 (33)
9. Brighton 47 (33)
10. Everton 47 (33)
11. Sunderland 46 (33)
12. Fulham 45 (33)
13. Crystal Palace 43 (32)
14. Newcastle 42 (33)
15. Leeds 39 (33)
16 Nottingham Forest 36 (33)
17. West Ham 33 (33)
18. Tottenham 31 (33)
19. Burnley 20 (33)
20. Wolverhampton 17 (33)

MARCATORI

23 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
21 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
15 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)

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