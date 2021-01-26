Lo scontro tra Ibra e Lukaku fa il giro del mondo: offese e corpo a corpo tra i due 9
Lo scontro "tra titani" tra Zlatan Ibrahimovic e Romelu Lukaku, le frasi offensive dello svedese e la reazione durissima del belga, ha fatto il giro del mondo. Al netto del risultato del derby, l'apertura delle testate in giro per il mondo sulla partita è proprio riferita alla rissa scoppiata tra i due centravanti.
¡Saltaron chispas! El encontronazo entre Zlatan y Lukaku https://t.co/eM38dWShzU
— MSN México (@MSNMex) January 26, 2021
Zlatan lacht, Zlatan h̷u̷i̷l̷t̷ is boos 🟥
Lukaku lacht het laatst 🤫
Eriksen schiet frustraties van zich af 💯
De Milanese derby, in de kwartfinales van de Italiaanse beker, stelde niet teleur!
— NOS Sport (@NOSsport) January 26, 2021
🎥 Watch Romelu Lukaku lose it with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as raging ex-Man Utd team-mates clash in Milan derby chaos https://t.co/gI1hraPMJ9 pic.twitter.com/pVRp8aIy4r
— Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) January 26, 2021
Ibrahimovic-Lukaku, l’énorme clash ! (vidéo) https://t.co/tDNpDm2nij
— Sports.fr (@sports_fr) January 26, 2021
⚫🔵vs.⚫🔴 Wohl das Bild des heutigen Milan-Derbys in der Coppa Italia! Lukaku und Ibrahimovic gehen Kopf an Kopf! 😤😤#SkySport #CoppaItalia #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/kmK7xCKoJ1
— Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) January 26, 2021
