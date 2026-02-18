Oggi in TV, Champions e Serie A: dove vedere Milan-Como e Bodo/Glimt-Inter

Champions e Serie A, questo il ricco programma che propone il palinsesto televisivo. In Serie A si giova il recupero della 24ª giornata: alle 20.45 il fischio d'inizio di Milan-Como. In Champions tocca all'Inter, con i nerazzurri in casa del Bodo/Glimt nella gara d'andata valida per i playoff.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, mercoledì 18 febbraio:

18.45 Qarabag-Newcastle (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

18.45 Real Madrid-Paris FC (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+

20.00 Levante-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

20.30 Catania-Trapani (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Milan-Como (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

21.00 Bodo/Glimt-Inter (Champions League) - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

21.00 Bruges-Atletico Madrid (Champions League) - TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

21.00 Olympiacos-Bayer Leverkusen (Champions League) - SKY SPORT

21.00 Wolverhampton-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

21.00 Arsenal-Leuven (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+