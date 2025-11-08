Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Oggi in TV, Dove vedere il derby della Mole: alle 18.00 Juventus-Torino

© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Continuano le gare dell'undicesima giornata di Serie A. Si parte alle 15.00 con Como-Cagliari e Lecce-Hellas Verona, alle 18.00 il derbry della Mole fra Juventus e Torino, alle 20.45 Parma-Milan. In campo anche Serie B, Serie C e le migliori gare dei maggiori campionati d'Europa.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 8 novembre

12.30 Inter-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN, DAZN 1
13.00 Schalke 04-Elversberg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
13.30 Tottenham-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
14.00 Girona-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
14.00 Milan-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - RAI SPORT, DAZN
14.00 Wolfsburg-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN
14.30 Atalanta U23-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Trapani-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Renate-Virtus Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Bra-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Arzignano-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN
15.00 Como-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Lecce-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Empoli-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Frosinone-Modena (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Mantova-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Reggiana-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sudtirol-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN
15.30 Union Berlino-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (
16.00 Everton-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
16.00 West Ham-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.15 Siviglia-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Marsiglia-Brest (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT
17.15 Juve Stabia-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Ravenna-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Cosenza-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Guidonia-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pro Patria-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pianese-Rimini (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Juventus-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.30 Sunderland-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.30 Borussia Monchengladbach-Colonia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
18.30 Atletico Madrid-Levante (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Venezia-Sampdoria (Serie B) - DAZN
20.30 Kaiserslautern-Hertha (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Parma-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Chelsea-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Espanyol-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.05 Monaco-Lens (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT
21.30 Santa Clara-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

