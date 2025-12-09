Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Oggi in TV, dove vedere Inter-Liverpool, Atalanta-Chelsea e le altre partite di Champions

© foto di Federico De Luca
Dimitri Conti
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Dimitri Conti

C'è tanta carne al fuoco nel programma del calcio trasmesso in televisione oggi, martedì 9 dicembre 2025.

Comincia la tre giorni europea, con le prime partite della 6^ giornata di Fase Campionato in Champions League, e per la Serie A scendono in campo Atalanta e Inter, contrapposte a due big di Premier League come Chelsea e Liverpool. A proposito di Champions, si gioca anche quella femminile e tocca alla Juventus. Di seguito tutti gli incontri in programma, a fianco il canale sul quale sono trasmessi.

16.30 Kairat-Olympiacos (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
18.45 Bayern-Sporting (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
18.45 St. Polten-Juventus (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
21.00 Inter-Liverpool (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
21.00 Atalanta-Chelsea (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
21.00 Barcellona-Eintracht Francoforte (Champions League) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
21.00 Tottenham-Slavia Praga (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
21.00 PSG-Atletico Madrid (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
21.00 Union SG-Marsiglia (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
21.00 Monaco-Galatasaray (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
21.00 Arsenal-Twente (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+
21.00 PSG-Leuven (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+
21.00 Real Madrid-Wolfsburg (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+
21.30 Bayern-Sporting (Champions League) - CIELO (differita)

Editoriale di Raimondo De Magistris Immagine box laterale di Raimondo De Magistris Tutto parte dalla decisione di Conte di restare a Napoli: Hojlund-David può diventare un'altra sliding doors pari a McTominay-Brescianini
