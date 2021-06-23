Oggi in TV, Euro 2020: in campo Spagna, Portogallo, Francia e Germania
18.00 Diretta Goal (Europei) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
18.00 Slovacchia-Spagna (Europei) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.00 Svezia-Polonia (Europei) - SKY SPORT
19.00 Juventus-Empoli (Playoff Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
21.00 Diretta Goal (Europei) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Portogallo-Francia (Europei) - RAI UNO, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Germania-Ungheria (Europei) - SKY SPORT
23.00 Ecuador-Perú (Copa America) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e ELEVEN SPORTS
