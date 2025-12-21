Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Fiorentina-Udinese e Genoa-Atalanta

Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 16ª giornata: si parte alle 12.30 con Cagliari-Pisa, alle 15.00 Sassuolo-Torino, alle 18.00 Fiorentina-Udinese mentre alle 20.45 andrà in scena Genoa-Atalanta.

Come sempre sarò possibile assistere in TV ai match di Serie B, Serie C ed alle sfide più belle dei maggiori campionati europei. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 21 dicembre.

12.30 Cagliari-Pisa (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
12.30 Ascoli-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
12.30 Bra-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
13.30 Eintracht Braunschweig-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
14.00 Girona-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Vicenza-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
14.30 Catania-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Latina-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pianese-Ternana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pro Vercelli-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Sassuolo-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
15.00 Virtus Entella-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN
15.30 Mainz-St. Pauli (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.15 Villarreal-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
17.15 Mantova-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Aston Villa-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
17.30 Heidenheim-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
17.30 Lecco-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
17.30 Perugia-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
17.30 Monopoli-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Giana Erminio-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Novara-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Fiorentina-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.30 Elche-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN
20.30 Siracusa-Trapani (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
20.30 Casarano-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
20.45 Genoa-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.00 Betis-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

