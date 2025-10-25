Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match fra Napoli e Inter

Dopo il pareggio di San Siro fra Milan e Pisa, la Serie A torna in campo con altre quattro gare: alle 15.00 Parma-Como e Udinese-Lecce, alle 18.00 il big match fra Napoli e Inter, mentre alle 20.45 andrà in scena Cremonese-Atalanta.

In campo anche la Serie B, la Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 25 ottobre

13.00 Arminia Bielefeld-Elversberg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
14.00 Girona-Oviedo (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Union Brescia-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
14.30 Ternana-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Cavese-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Juventus Next Gen-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Atalanta U23-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Guidonia-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN
15.00 Udinese-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Parma-Como (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Avellino-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Virtus Entella-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Monza-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sampdoria-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sudtirol-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN
15.30 Borussia Monchengladbach-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.00 Chelsea-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Newcastle-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
16.15 Espanyol-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Brest-PSG (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT
17.15 Carrarese-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Renate-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Siracusa-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Carpi-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Campobasso-Rimini (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Arzignano-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Napoli-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.30 Manchester United-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Borussia Dortmund-Colonia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.30 Athletic-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Catanzaro-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN
20.30 Forlì-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
20.45 Cremonese-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
20.45 Genk-Standard Liegi (Campionato belga) - DAZN
21.00 Brentford-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Valencia-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.05 Lens-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT MAX
21.30 Benfica-Arouca (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

