Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Juventus-Como. In campo anche Inter e Lazio

© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Dopo l'anticipo di ieri, la Serie A torna in campo con altre tre gare valide per la 26ª giornata: alle 15.00 Juventus-Como, alle 18.00 Lecce-Inter, alle 20.45 Cagliari-Lazio. . In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori partite dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 21 febbraio

12.30 Genoa-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
12.30 Napoli-Parma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.00 Darmstadt-Fortuna Dusseldorf (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
14.00 Real Sociedad-Oviedo (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Gubbio-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Livorno-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Latina-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Torres-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Trapani-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Novara-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Juventus-Como (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Virtus Entella-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Mantova-Sampdoria (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Padova-Bari (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Palermo-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Lazio-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Bayern-Eintracht (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.00 Chelsea-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
16.00 Aston Villa-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.00 Brentford-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.15 Betis-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Cesena-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Ravenna-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Renate-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Triestina-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Casertana-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Alcione-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Lecce-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.15 Bruges-Leuven (Campionato belga) - DAZN
18.30 West Ham-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Lipsia-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.30 Osasuna-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
19.00 Benfica-AFS (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
19.00 Moreirense-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
19.30 Carrarese-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN
20.30 Schalke 04-Magdeburgo (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Cagliari-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
20.45 Union SG-Anversa (Campionato belga) - DAZN
21.00 Manchester City-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
21.00 Atletico Madrid-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.05 PSG-Metz (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT

