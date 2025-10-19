LaLiga, si chiude con un pari a reti bianche la prima sfida della domenica
Finisce a reti bianche la prima sfida della domenica de LaLiga, fra Elche e Athletic Bilbao. Di seguito il quadro aggiornato del campionato spagnolo:
9ª GIORNATA
Oviedo - Espanyol 0-2
Siviglia - Maiorca 1-3
Barcellona - Girona 2-1
Villarreal - Betis 2-2
Atlético Madrid - Osasuna 1-0
Elche - Athletic 0-0
Celta - Real Sociedad (19 ottobre, 18.30)
Levante - Rayo Vallecano (19 ottobre, 18.30)
Getafe - Real Madrid (19 ottobre, 21)
Alavés - Valencia (20 ottobre, 21)
LA CLASSIFICA
1. Barcellona 22
2. Real Madrid 21
3. Villarreal 17
4. Atletico Madrid 16
5. Betis Siviglia 15
6. Espanyol 15
7. Elche 14
8. Athletic 14
9. Siviglia 13
10. Alaves 11
11. Getafe 11
12. Osasuna 10
13. Levante 8
14. Vallecano 8
15. Maiorca 8
16. Valencia 8
17. Celta Vigo 6
18. Real Oviedo 6
19. Girona 6
20. Real Sociedad 5
MARCATORI
9 reti: Mbappé (Real Madrid)
6 reti: Alvarez (Atlético Madrid)
5 reti: Eyong (Levante), Muriqi (Maiorca) e Vinicius (Real Madrid)
10ª GIORNATA
Real Sociedad - Siviglia (24 ottobre, 21)
Girona - Oviedo (25 ottobre, 14)
Espanyol - Elche (25 ottobre, 16.15)
Athletic - Getafe (25 ottobre, 18.30)
Valencia - Villarreal (25 ottobre, 21)
Maiorca - Levante (26 ottobre, 14)
Real Madrid - Barcellona (26 ottobre, 16.15)
Osasuna - Celta (26 ottobre, 18.30)
Rayo Vallecano - Alavés (26 ottobre, 21)
Betis - Atlético Madrid (27 ottobre, 21)