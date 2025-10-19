Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

LaLiga, si chiude con un pari a reti bianche la prima sfida della domenica

LaLiga, si chiude con un pari a reti bianche la prima sfida della domenicaTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Oggi alle 16:11Calcio estero
Gaetano Mocciaro

Finisce a reti bianche la prima sfida della domenica de LaLiga, fra Elche e Athletic Bilbao. Di seguito il quadro aggiornato del campionato spagnolo:

9ª GIORNATA
Oviedo - Espanyol 0-2
Siviglia - Maiorca 1-3
Barcellona - Girona 2-1
Villarreal - Betis 2-2
Atlético Madrid - Osasuna 1-0
Elche - Athletic 0-0
Celta - Real Sociedad (19 ottobre, 18.30)
Levante - Rayo Vallecano (19 ottobre, 18.30)
Getafe - Real Madrid (19 ottobre, 21)
Alavés - Valencia (20 ottobre, 21)

LA CLASSIFICA
1. Barcellona 22
2. Real Madrid 21
3. Villarreal 17
4. Atletico Madrid 16
5. Betis Siviglia 15
6. Espanyol 15
7. Elche 14
8. Athletic 14
9. Siviglia 13
10. Alaves 11
11. Getafe 11
12. Osasuna 10
13. Levante 8
14. Vallecano 8
15. Maiorca 8
16. Valencia 8
17. Celta Vigo 6
18. Real Oviedo 6
19. Girona 6
20. Real Sociedad 5

MARCATORI

9 reti: Mbappé (Real Madrid)
6 reti: Alvarez (Atlético Madrid)
5 reti: Eyong (Levante), Muriqi (Maiorca) e Vinicius (Real Madrid)

10ª GIORNATA

Real Sociedad - Siviglia (24 ottobre, 21)
Girona - Oviedo (25 ottobre, 14)
Espanyol - Elche (25 ottobre, 16.15)
Athletic - Getafe (25 ottobre, 18.30)
Valencia - Villarreal (25 ottobre, 21)
Maiorca - Levante (26 ottobre, 14)
Real Madrid - Barcellona (26 ottobre, 16.15)
Osasuna - Celta (26 ottobre, 18.30)
Rayo Vallecano - Alavés (26 ottobre, 21)
Betis - Atlético Madrid (27 ottobre, 21)

Articoli correlati
L'ex André Silva: "Al Milan la grandezza. Donnarumma a 18 anni gestiva già tanta... L'ex André Silva: "Al Milan la grandezza. Donnarumma a 18 anni gestiva già tanta pressione"
Liga, non basta l'ex Milan André Silva: l'Alaves stende l'Elche con il gran gol di... Liga, non basta l'ex Milan André Silva: l'Alaves stende l'Elche con il gran gol di Toni Martinez
Iñaki Peña all'Elche, torna sul suo addio dal Barcellona: "Mi avevano chiesto di... Iñaki Peña all'Elche, torna sul suo addio dal Barcellona: "Mi avevano chiesto di aspettare"
Altre notizie Calcio estero
LaLiga, si chiude con un pari a reti bianche la prima sfida della domenica LaLiga, si chiude con un pari a reti bianche la prima sfida della domenica
Tottenham-Aston Villa, formazioni ufficiali: forfait di Udogie, problemi al ginocchio... Tottenham-Aston Villa, formazioni ufficiali: forfait di Udogie, problemi al ginocchio
Vincent Aboubakar riparte dall'Azerbaigian: il camerunese giocherà nel Neftci Baku... UfficialeVincent Aboubakar riparte dall'Azerbaigian: il camerunese giocherà nel Neftci Baku
Argentina, dopo 4 sconfitte consecutive si rialza il River Plate Argentina, dopo 4 sconfitte consecutive si rialza il River Plate
MLS, è terminata la regular season: tutti i verdetti e gli accoppiamenti dei playoff... MLS, è terminata la regular season: tutti i verdetti e gli accoppiamenti dei playoff
Gyokeres a secco da 7 gare, Shearer lo difende: "Con i movimenti ha già migliorato... Gyokeres a secco da 7 gare, Shearer lo difende: "Con i movimenti ha già migliorato l'Arsenal"
Real Madrid, 4 infortuni in un anno per Camavinga: "Per recuperare ho agito come... Real Madrid, 4 infortuni in un anno per Camavinga: "Per recuperare ho agito come un matto"
Amorim su Mainoo e Zirkzee: "Tutti vogliono giocare, ma io faccio il bene del Man... Amorim su Mainoo e Zirkzee: "Tutti vogliono giocare, ma io faccio il bene del Man United"
Editoriale di Luca Calamai Immagine box laterale di Luca Calamai E’ un’Inter da scudetto. Bonny, i meriti di Chivu. Date un bomber vero a Gasp. Simeone vendetta da ex, Lucca 40 milioni che non convincono. Allegri-Pioli: servono punti
Le più lette
1 Milan-Fiorentina, le probabili formazioni: arriva il momento di Leao, Kean dovrebbe farcela
2 Como-Juventus, le probabili formazioni: Tudor cambia e passa al 4-3-3, David dal 1'
3 E’ un’Inter da scudetto. Bonny, i meriti di Chivu. Date un bomber vero a Gasp. Simeone vendetta da ex, Lucca 40 milioni che non convincono. Allegri-Pioli: servono punti
4 Atalanta-Lazio, le probabili formazioni: Lookman sorpassa Krstovic, può giocare falso nove
5 Cagliari-Bologna, le probabili formazioni: Borrelli affianca Esposito, Dallinga più di Castro
Ora in radio
Repliche 13:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Serie A, 7^ giornata LIVE: ecco Leao, sale Kean nella Fiorentina
Immagine top news n.1 Ancora Nico Paz, sempre Nico Paz: la Serie A ha un fuoriclasse assoluto, col futuro incerto
Immagine top news n.2 Dalla "pareggite" alla prima sconfitta: la Juve crolla a Como e Tudor fa peggio di Thiago Motta
Immagine top news n.3 Como, un’impresa che mancava da 73 anni: Kempf-Nico Paz affondano la Juve 2-0
Immagine top news n.4 Milan, Loftus-Cheek non ce la fa e non va neanche in panchina: come cambia la formazione
Immagine top news n.5 Como-Juventus, le formazioni ufficiali: ecco l'ex Morata dal 1', la scelta su Vlahovic
Immagine top news n.6 L'attacco della Roma è un problema: Gasperini trovi il suo centravanti, altrimenti si fa dura
Immagine top news n.7 È l'Inter di Bonny e Pio Esposito. Rispetto all'anno scorso le alternative sono decisive
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Mateo Retegui smentisce tutti sul valore del campionato dell'Arabia Saudita Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Perché il rinnovo di Pio Esposito con l'Inter non è un argomento di attualità
Immagine news podcast n.2 C'è solo una soluzione per Pisilli: star con l'Under 21 ma spettatore con Gasperini
Immagine news podcast n.3 Paratici torna ufficialmente al Tottenham. Perché è uno dei migliori ds al mondo
Immagine news podcast n.4 Per Gennaro Gattuso questa Nazionale ha ancora un grande difetto
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Casi Rimini e Triestina, l'avv. Cerbara: "Prossimo mercato sarà cartina di tornasole"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 De Paola sulla Juventus: "Tudor isolato e lasciato in balìa di se stesso"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Simone Braglia: "Juventus, occhio al Como. E il Torino può sorprendere Conte"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Orsolini, sono 70 in A con il Bologna: sempre più vicino alla top-10 del club
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Suzuki salva il Parma, il Genoa non sfonda e sbaglia un rigore con Cornet: 0-0 a Marassi
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Atalanta-Lazio, le formazioni ufficiali: c'è Lookman falso nove, Zaccagni torna titolare
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Prima Holm, poi Orsolini: 0-2 del Bologna al Cagliari e quinto posto a -2 dalla vetta
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Cremonese, l'ex Cinello scettico: "Nicola parte sempre forte ma mi aspetto che andrà a calare"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Serie A, 7^ giornata LIVE: ecco Leao, sale Kean nella Fiorentina
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Sampdoria a sorpresa! Angelo Gregucci nuovo tecnico: Salvatore Foti il vice
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Empoli-Venezia, le formazioni ufficiali: Dionisi cambia poco per la sua prima
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Serie B, 8ª giornata: Palermo-Modena 1-0 al 45'. Il big match porta la firma di Segre
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Spezia, Pagliuca sempre più vicino: l'Empoli dà il via libera al tecnico
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Palermo-Modena, le formazioni ufficiali: per il big match Inzaghi e Sottil vanno sul sicuro
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Attacco frontale della moglie di Donati alla Samp: "Gli avete fatto prendere la vostra mxxxa"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Arezzo forza nove. Schiantato il Ravenna in trasferta: già 20 i gol realizzati in 10 giornate
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Serie C, 10ª giornata: i finali delle 14:30. Venezia allunga, Arezzo corsaro. Benevento in vetta
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Serie A Women, 3ª giornata: Juve in controllo ma in casa della Lazio è 0-0 al 45'
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Serie C, 10ª giornata: i parziali dei match delle 14:30. Avanti Vicenza, Catania e Benevento
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Bentornato Pettinari. Dopo più di mille giorni l'attaccante torna al gol con la Ternana
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Triestina, Anzolin dopo il pari con la Pergolettese: "Potevamo vincerla"
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Roma Femminile. Rossettini: "Alle ragazze ho detto erano loro le prime a doverci credere"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Serie A Women, 3ª giornata: Roma corsara in casa del Napoli: finisce 1-3
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Serie A Women, 3ª giornata: Napoli-Roma 0-0 al 45'. Infortunio alla Greggi
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Serie A Women, prosegue la 3ª giornata: alle 15.30 c'è Lazio-Juventus, chiude Inter-Parma
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Serie A Women, 3ª giornata: succede di tutto al ViolaPark. Fiorentina-Milan 4-3
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Serie A Women, 3ª giornata: Milan avanti all'intervallo. Fiorentina per prima in vantaggio
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.162 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Gigi Meroni, la "farfalla granata" che riuscì ad incantare gli italiani Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Blindato il secondo posto ma c’è da festeggiare?