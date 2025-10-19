Bentancur-gol, ma l'Aston Villa ribalta il Tottenham a Londra: è la 3ª vittoria di fila
Colpo dell'Aston Villa sul campo del Tottenham. La squadra di Unai Emery sbanca Londra e trova la terza vittoria consecutiva, avvicinandosi alla zona Europa e riscattando il pessimo inizio di stagione. Spurs che si illudono dopo 5' con la rete di Rodrigo Bentancur e che si vedono annullare il raddoppio un minuto dopo per fuorigioco. Rogers firma il pari al 37' e Buendia mette la freccia al 77'.
8ª GIORNATA
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 0-3
Brighton - Newcastle 2-1
Burnley - Leeds 2-0
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 3-3
Manchester City - Everton 2-0
Sunderland - Wolverhampton 2-0
Fulham - Arsenal 0-1
Tottenham - Aston Villa 1-2
Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)
CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Manchester City 16
3. Liverpool 15
4. Bournemouth 15
5. Tottenham 14
6. Chelsea 14
7. Sunderland 14
8. Crystal Palace 13
9. Brighton 12
10. Aston Villa 12
11. Everton 11
12. Manchester United 10
13. Newcastle 9
14. Fulham 8
15. Leeds 8
16. Brentford 7
17. Burnley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. West Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 2
MARCATORI
11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
5 reti: Mateta (Crystal Palace)
9ª GIORNATA
Leeds - West Ham (24 ottobre, 21)
Chelsea - Sunderland (25 ottobre, 16)
Newcastle - Fulham (25 ottobre, 16)
Manchester United - Brighton (25 ottobre, 18.30)
Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)