Liverpool-Man United, formazioni ufficiali: Amorim si presenta con Mount falso nueve

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Liverpool-Manchester United, big match dell'8ª giornata di Premier League. Ruben Amorim sceglie di giocare senza punte di ruolo con Mason Mount in qualità di falso nueve supportato da Mbeumo e Matheus Cunha, lasciando in panchina sia Sesko che Zirkzee. Nessuna novità invece per il Liverpool che si presenta con la stessa formazione che è scesa in campo nell'ultimo turno di Premier League contro il Chelsea, partita persa per 2-1. Sfida fra due squadre in crisi, con i reds che hanno perso le ultime tre partite fra campionato e Champions e lo United che alterna perfettamente vittorie e sconfitte:

LIVERPOOL (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak. A disp. Woodman, Chiesa, Ekitike, Frimpong, Gomez, Jones, Mgumoha, Robertson, Wirtz. All. Arne Slot.

MANCHESTER UNITED (3-4-2-1): Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha; Mount. A disp. Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Mainoo, Mazraoui, Sesko, Ugarte, Yoro, Zirkzee. All. Ruben Amorim.

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 0-3

Brighton - Newcastle 2-1

Burnley - Leeds 2-0

Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 3-3

Manchester City - Everton 2-0

Sunderland - Wolverhampton 2-0

Fulham - Arsenal 0-1

Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)

Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)

West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA

1. Arsenal 19

2. Manchester City 16

3. Liverpool 15

4. Bournemouth 15

5. Tottenham 14

6. Chelsea 14

7. Sunderland 14

8. Crystal Palace 13

9. Brighton 12

10. Everton 11

11. Manchester United 10

12. Newcastle 9

13. Aston Villa 9

14. Fulham 8

15. Leeds 8

16. Brentford 7

17. Burnley 7

18. Nottingham Forest 5

19. West Ham 4

20. Wolverhampton 2

MARCATORI

11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)

6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)

5 reti: Mateta (Crystal Palace)