Premier, Arsenal momentaneamente in vetta. Amorim respira, lo United vince 2-0
L’Arsenal conferma il suo ottimo momento di forma battendo 2-0 il West Ham nella settima giornata di Premier League. I Gunners sbloccano il risultato al 38’ grazie a Declan Rice, che segna il classico gol dell'ex. Nella ripresa, Bukayo Saka chiude i conti al 67’, regalando una vittoria importante agli uomini di Mikel Arteta, che balzano momentaneamente in testa alla classifica aspettando il match tra Chelsea e Liverpool.
Nell’altra sfida della giornata, il Manchester United si impone 2-0 contro il Sunderland. I Red Devils partono subito forte: Mason Mount apre le marcature già al 7’, mentre Benjamin Sesko raddoppia al 30’, fissando il punteggio. Questi risultati permettono ad Arsenal e Manchester United di consolidare le rispettive posizioni in classifica e offrono respiro soprattutto a Ruben Amorim.
Il programma della sesta giornata
Venerdì 3 ottobre
Bournemouth - Fulham 3-1
Sabato 4 ottobre
Leeds - Tottenham 1-2
Arsenal - West Ham United 2-0
Manchester United - Sunderland 2-0
Chelsea - Liverpool ore 18:30
Domenica 5 ottobre
Aston Villa - Burnley ore 15:00
Everton - Crystal Palace ore 15:00
Newcastle - Nottingham Forest ore 15:00
Wolverhampton - Brighton ore 15:00
Brentford - Manchester City ore 17:15
LA CLASSIFICA
Arsenal 16*
Liverpool 15
Tottenham 14*
Bournemouth 14*
Crystal Palace 1
Sunderland 11
Manchester City 10
Manchester United 10
Chelsea 8
Everton 8
Brighton 8
Leeds 8*
Fulham 7*
Brentford 7
Newcastle 6
Aston Villa 6
Nottingham Forest 5
Burnley 4
West Ham 4*
Wolverhampton 1
*una gara in più