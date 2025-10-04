Premier League, il 6° turno: alle 16 il derby fra Arsenal e West Ham, poi Chelsea-Liverpool

Si è aperta ieri la sesta giornata di Premier League con il successo del Bournemouth sul Fulham per 3-1. Oggi però andrà in scena un big match come quello fra Chelsea e Liverpool, in campo alle 18.30 con i Reds che vogliono continuare a difendere la vetta della classifica e l'imbattibilità. Alle 16 sarà invece la volta del Manchester United contro il Sunderland in contemporanea con il match fra Arsenal e West Ham, uno dei tanti derby londinesi. Domani sarà invece la volta del Manchester City di Pep Guardiola. I citizens scenderanno in campo alle 17.15 sul campo Brentford mentre la domenica calcistica si aprirà con l'Aston Villa impegnata contro il Burnley.

Il programma della sesta giornata

Venerdì 3 ottobre

Bournemouth - Fulham 3-1

Sabato 4 ottobre

Leeds - Tottenham ore 13:30

Arsenal - West Ham United ore 16:00

Manchester United - Sunderland ore 16:00

Chelsea - Liverpool ore 18:30

Domenica 5 ottobre

Aston Villa - Burnley ore 15:00

Everton - Crystal Palace ore 15:00

Newcastle - Nottingham Forest ore 15:00

Wolverhampton - Brighton ore 15:00

Brentford - Manchester City ore 17:15

LA CLASSIFICA

Liverpool 15

AFC Bournemouth 14*

Arsenal 13

Crystal Palace 12

Tottenham 11

Sunderland 11

Manchester City 10

Chelsea 8

Everton 8

Brighton & Hove Albion 8

Leeds 8

Fulham 7*

Brentford 7

Manchester United 7

Newcastle 6

Aston Villa 6

Nottingham Forest 5

Burnley 4

West Ham 4

Wolverhampton 1

*una gara in più