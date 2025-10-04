Premier League, il 6° turno: alle 16 il derby fra Arsenal e West Ham, poi Chelsea-Liverpool
Si è aperta ieri la sesta giornata di Premier League con il successo del Bournemouth sul Fulham per 3-1. Oggi però andrà in scena un big match come quello fra Chelsea e Liverpool, in campo alle 18.30 con i Reds che vogliono continuare a difendere la vetta della classifica e l'imbattibilità. Alle 16 sarà invece la volta del Manchester United contro il Sunderland in contemporanea con il match fra Arsenal e West Ham, uno dei tanti derby londinesi. Domani sarà invece la volta del Manchester City di Pep Guardiola. I citizens scenderanno in campo alle 17.15 sul campo Brentford mentre la domenica calcistica si aprirà con l'Aston Villa impegnata contro il Burnley.
Il programma della sesta giornata
Venerdì 3 ottobre
Bournemouth - Fulham 3-1
Sabato 4 ottobre
Leeds - Tottenham ore 13:30
Arsenal - West Ham United ore 16:00
Manchester United - Sunderland ore 16:00
Chelsea - Liverpool ore 18:30
Domenica 5 ottobre
Aston Villa - Burnley ore 15:00
Everton - Crystal Palace ore 15:00
Newcastle - Nottingham Forest ore 15:00
Wolverhampton - Brighton ore 15:00
Brentford - Manchester City ore 17:15
LA CLASSIFICA
Liverpool 15
AFC Bournemouth 14*
Arsenal 13
Crystal Palace 12
Tottenham 11
Sunderland 11
Manchester City 10
Chelsea 8
Everton 8
Brighton & Hove Albion 8
Leeds 8
Fulham 7*
Brentford 7
Manchester United 7
Newcastle 6
Aston Villa 6
Nottingham Forest 5
Burnley 4
West Ham 4
Wolverhampton 1
*una gara in più