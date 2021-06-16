Premier League, il calendario completo per la stagione 2021/22: si parte sabato 14 agosto
È stato sorteggiato il calendario di Premier League per la stagione 2021/22. Si parte il 14 agosto, ultima giornata il 22 maggio. Si parte subito con il big match fra Tottenham e Manchester City. Il 6 novembre il derby di Manchester. Di seguito il calendario completo.
Sabato 14 Agosto
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v Leeds
Newcastle v West Ham
Norwich City v Liverpool
Tottenham v Manchester City
Watford v Aston Villa
Sabato 21 Agosto
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Watford
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds v Everton
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester City v Norwich City
Southampton v Manchester United
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolverhampton v Tottenham
Sabato 28 Agosto
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle v Southampton
Norwich City v Leicester City
Tottenham v Watford
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton v Manchester United
Sabato 11 Settembre
Arsenal v Norwich City
Brentford v Brighton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Burnley
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Watford v Wolverhampton
Sabato 18 Settembre
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Southampton
Newcastle v Leeds
Norwich City v Watford
Tottenham v Chelsea
West Ham v Manchester United
Wolverhampton v Brentford
Sabato 25 Settembre
Arsenal v Tottenham
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Norwich City
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester City v Burnley
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolverhampton
Watford v Newcastle
Sabato 2 Ottobre
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Norwich City
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Leeds v Watford
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Everton
Tottenham v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolverhampton v Newcastle
Sabato 16 Ottobre
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
Brentford v Chelsea
Everton v West Ham
Leicester City v Manchester United
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle v Tottenham
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Leeds
Watford v Liverpool
Sabato 23 Ottobre
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Leicester City
Brighton v Manchester City
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Watford
Leeds v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton v Burnley
West Ham v Tottenham
Sabato 30 Ottobre
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Brentford
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Norwich City v Leeds
Tottenham v Manchester United
Watford v Southampton
Wolverhampton v Everton
Sabato 6 Novembre
Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich City
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
Everton v Tottenham
Leeds v Leicester City
Manchester United v Manchester City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Liverpool
Sabato 20 Novembre
Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester City v Everton
Newcastle v Brentford
Norwich City v Southampton
Tottenham v Leeds
Watford v Manchester United
Wolverhampton v West Ham
Sabato 27 Novembre
Arsenal v Newcastle
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v Tottenham
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Watford
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester City v West Ham
Norwich City v Wolverhampton
Martedì 30 Novembre
19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City
19:45 Everton v Liverpool
19:45 Leeds v Crystal Palace
19:45 Watford v Chelsea
19:45 West Ham v Brighton
19:45 Wolverhampton v Burnley
20:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
Mercoledì 1 Dicembre
19:45 Newcastle v Norwich City
19:45 Southampton v Leicester City
19:45 Tottenham v Brentford
Sabato 4 Dicembre
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds v Brentford
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Tottenham v Norwich City
Watford v Manchester City
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolverhampton v Liverpool
Sabato 11 Dicembre
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton v Tottenham
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester City v Newcastle
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v Wolverhampton
Norwich City v Manchester United
Martedì 14 Dicembre
19:45 Arsenal v West Ham
19:45 Brentford v Manchester United
19:45 Brighton v Wolverhampton
19:45 Burnley v Watford
19:45 Leicester City v Tottenham
19:45 Norwich City v Aston Villa
20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre
20:00 Chelsea v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
20:00 Manchester City v Leeds
Sabato 18 Dicembre
Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Leeds v Arsenal
Manchester United v Brighton
Newcastle v Manchester City
Southampton v Brentford
Tottenham v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich City
Wolverhampton v Chelsea
Sabato 26 Dicembre
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds
Manchester City v Leicester City
Newcastle v Manchester United
Norwich City v Arsenal
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
Wolverhampton v Watford
Martedì 28 Dicembre
Arsenal v Wolverhampton
Brentford v Manchester City
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Everton v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burnley
Southampton v Tottenham
Watford v West Ham
Sabato 1 Gennaio
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brentford v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Norwich
Manchester United v Wolverhampton
Southampton v Newcastle
Watford v Tottenham
Sabato 15 Gennaio
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Watford
Norwich v Everton
Tottenham v Arsenal
West Ham v Leeds
Wolverhampton v Southampton
Sabato 22 Gennaio
Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolverhampton
Chelsea v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Brighton
Manchester United v West Ham
Southampton v Manchester City
Watford v Norwich
Martedì 8 Febbraio
19:45 Aston Villa v Leeds
19:45 Brighton v Chelsea
19:45 Burnley vManchester United
19:45 Norwich v Crystal Palace
19:45 West Ham v Watford
19:45 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
Mercoledì 9 Febbraio
19:45 Newcastle v Everton
19:45 Tottenham v Southampton
20:00 Liverpool v Leicester
20:00 Manchester City v Brentford
Sabato 12 Febbraio
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds
Leicester v West Ham
Manchester United v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Manchester City
Tottenham v Wolverhampton
Watford v Brighton
Sabato 19 Febbraio
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds v Manchester United
Liverpool v Norwich
Manchester City v Tottenham
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolverhampton v Leicester
Sabato 26 Febbraio
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Manchester City
Leeds v Tottenham
Manchester United v Watford
Southampton v Norwich
West Ham v Wolverhampton
Sabato 5 Marzo
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester v Leeds
Liverpool v West Ham
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Tottenham v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
Sabato 12 Marzo
Arsenal v Leicester
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Wolverhampton
Leeds v Norwich
Manchester United v Tottenham
Southampton v Watford
West Ham v Aston Villa
Sabato 19 Marzo
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester v Brentford
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Tottenham v West Ham
Watford v Everton
Wolverhampton v Leeds
Sabato 2 Aprile
Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Manchester City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Manchester United v Leicester
Tottenham v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
Sabato 9 Aprile
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Manchester United
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolverhampton
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds
Sabato 16 Aprile
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Manchester United v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolverhampton v Manchester City
Sabato 23 Aprile
Arsenal vManchester United
Brentford v Tottenham
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolverhampton
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle
Sabato 30 Aprile
Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Manchester City
Manchester United v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolverhampton v Brighton
Sabato 7 Maggio
Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Manchester United
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Tottenham
Manchester City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham
Domenica 15 Maggio*
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Manchester United v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Manchester City
Wolverhampton v Norwich
* il 14 maggio ci sarà la finale di FA Cup, il calendario per questa giornata potrebbe subire modifiche in base alle finaliste
Domenica 22 Maggio
16:00 Arsenal v Everton
16:00 Brentford v Leeds
16:00 Brighton v West Ham
16:00 Burnley v Newcastle
16:00 Chelsea v Watford
16:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
16:00 Leicester v Southampton
16:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
16:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
16:00 Norwich v Tottenham
