Tudor, altro tracollo: il Tottenham perde 0-3 in casa contro il Forest. E la classifica fa paura

Un altro tracollo per il Tottenham: gli Spurs cadono 0-3 in casa per mano del Nottingham Forest. Da quando è arrivato al Tottenham, Igor Tudor ha raccolto 5 sconfitte, un pareggio ed un successo (quello che è comunque costato l'eliminazione in Champions contro l'Atletico Madrid), in 7 gare.

Vittoria per l'Aston Villa: 2-0 contro il West Ham e quarto posto per la squadra di Unai Emery. Vediamo di seguito i risultati delle sfide giocate fino a qui in Premier League e la classifica aggiornata.

I risultati del pomeriggio:

Aston Villa-West Ham 2-0

15' McGinn, 68' Watkins

Tottenham-Nottingham Forest 0-3

45' Jesus, 62' Gibbs-White, 87' Awoniyi

Premier League, il programma completo

Venerdì 20 marzo

Bournemouth-Manchester United 2-2

Sabato 21 marzo

Brighton-Liverpool 2-1

Fulham-Burnley 3-1

Everton-Chelsea 3-0

Leeds-Brentford 0-0

Domenica 22 marzo

Newcastle-Sunderland 1-2

Aston Villa-West Ham 2-0

Tottenham-Nottingham Forest 0-3

La classifica di Premier League

1. Arsenal 70 (31 partite giocate)

2. Manchester City 61 (30)

3. Manchester Utd 55 (31)

4. Aston Villa 54 (31)

5. Liverpool 49 (31)

6. Chelsea 48 (31)

7. Brentford 46 (31)

8. Everton 46 (31)

9. Fulham 44 (31)

10. Brighton 43 (31)

11. Sunderland 43 (31)

12. Newcastle 42 (31)

13. Bournemouth 42 (31)

14. Crystal Palace 39 (30)

15. Leeds 33 (31)

16. Nottingham Forest 31 (30)

17. Tottenham 30 (31)

18. West Ham 29 (31)

19. Burnley 20 (31)

20. Wolverhampton 16 (30)