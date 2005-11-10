Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Napoli-Lazio, Inter-Como e Fiorentina-Juventus

Si chiude l'undicesima giornata di Serie A, 5 le gare in programma. Si parte alle 12.30 con Napoli-Lazio, alle 15.00 Genoa-Milan e Monza-Atalanta, alle 18.00 Inter-Como e per finire alle 20.45 Fiorentina-Juventus.

In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 8 novembre

12.30 Parma-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

12.30 Napoli-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

12.30 Torres-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

12.30 Grosseto-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

13.00 Stafford Rangers-Grimsby Town (FA Cup) - DAZN

13.30 Bruges-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN

13.30 Heidenheim-Hannover (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

14.00 Elche-Betis (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Catania-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Lecco-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Savoia-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Giana Erminio-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Campobasso-Livorno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Monopoli-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Zona (Serie A) - DAZN

15.00 Genoa-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN

15.00 Monza-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2

15.00 Virtus Entella-Modena (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Crystal Palace-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Sunderland-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

15.00 Ternana-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Colonia-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.15 Real Sociedad-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Carrarese-Sampdoria (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Friburgo-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Manchester United-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

17.30 Treviso-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Sambenedettese-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pianese-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Folgore Caratese-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Desenzano-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Inter-Como (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

18.00 Lazio-Napoli (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Celta-Levante (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Villarreal-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Vitoria Guimaraes-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Vicenza-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN

19.30 Hoffenheim-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

20.45 Fiorentina-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Barcellona (Liga) - ITALIA 1, DAZN

21.30 Estrela Amadora-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN