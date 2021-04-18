Oggi in TV, big match in serie A: Atalanta-Juventus e Napoli-Inter
10.30 Genoa-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Milan-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Sassuolo-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (
12.30 Cagliari-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.00 PSG-St. Etienne (Ligue 1) - DAZN
14.00 Osasuna-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
14.00 Real Sociedad-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Arsenal-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Atalanta-Juventus (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Lazio-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Bologna-Spezia (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.30 Borussia D.-Werder (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
16.15 Atletico Madrid-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN
16.15 Alaves-Huesca (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Manchester United-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17.05 Bordeaux-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN
18.00 Torino-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Mainz-Hertha (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
18.30 Betis-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
18.30 Cadice-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Arsenal-Racing (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA
19.30 Leicester-Southampton (FA Cup) - DAZN
20.45 Napoli-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Getafe-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Nantes-Lione (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Levante-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
21.23 Inter Miami-LA Galaxy (MLS) - DAZN
23.30 Arsenal-Racing (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA
23.55 Columbus Crew-Philadelphia Union (MLS) - DAZN
