Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventocasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornomonzanocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Coppa Italia, Serie B e Serie C

Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Coppa Italia, Serie B e Serie CTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Mercoledì ricco di calcio in cui spicca la gara di Coppa Italia, valida per i quarti di finale, fra Bologna-Lazio. La gara sarà trasmessa in chiaro su Italia 1. Turno infrasettimanale in Serie B e in Serie C, dove andrà in scena il Girone A.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, martedì 10 febbraio.

18.00 Alcione-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
18.00 Renate-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
18.00 Novara-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, KSY SPORT
18.00 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.45 Leuven-Arsenal (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+
19.00 Sudtirol-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN
20.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
20.00 Avellino-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
20.00 Bari-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN
20.00 Empoli-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN
20.30 Manchester City-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
20.30 Pro Vercelli-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
20.30 Union Brescia-Virtua Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (
20.30 Inter U23-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Giana Erminio-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Pro Patria-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Arzignano-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Aston Villa-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Crystal Palace-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Bayern-Lipsia (Coppa di Germania) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Bologna-Lazio (Coppa Italia) - ITALIA 1
21.00 Paris FC-Real Madrid (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+
21.15 Sunderland-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

Articoli correlati
Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 11 febbraio Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 11 febbraio
Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 10 febbraio Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 10 febbraio
Coppa Italia, manca solo una tra Bologna e Lazio: novità sul Dall'Ara, scoop (?)... Coppa Italia, manca solo una tra Bologna e Lazio: novità sul Dall'Ara, scoop (?) di Fiorello
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Coppa Italia, Serie B e Serie C Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Coppa Italia, Serie B e Serie C
Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 11 febbraio Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 11 febbraio
Napoli-Como 1-1 (6-7 dcr): il tabellino della gara Napoli-Como 1-1 (6-7 dcr): il tabellino della gara
L'osservatore Palma: "Lahdo e Bakola i due baby fenomeni di Como e Sassuolo" TMW RadioL'osservatore Palma: "Lahdo e Bakola i due baby fenomeni di Como e Sassuolo"
Iori: "Da Verona e Pisa, passando per Fiorentina e Torino: ecco chi rischia" TMW RadioIori: "Da Verona e Pisa, passando per Fiorentina e Torino: ecco chi rischia"
Il Comune di Bologna cancella l'impegno di spesa per il restyling del Dall'Ara. La... Il Comune di Bologna cancella l'impegno di spesa per il restyling del Dall'Ara. La delibera
Lorenzo Amoruso: "Fiorentina, serve tornare ad avere una difesa solida" TMW RadioLorenzo Amoruso: "Fiorentina, serve tornare ad avere una difesa solida"
Giannichedda: "Yildiz spero diventi come Zidane ma deve fare la storia alla Juve"... TMW RadioGiannichedda: "Yildiz spero diventi come Zidane ma deve fare la storia alla Juve"
Editoriale di Fabrizio Biasin Immagine box laterale di Fabrizio Biasin Inter: Luis Henrique chiarisce il metodo-Chivu. Milan: l’operazione scudetto passa dal suo gioiello. Juve: lo sgarro a Spalletti. Roma: applausi alla dirigenza. E su Napoli-Como…
Le più lette
1 Napoli, Conte: "Mi metterò a fare il gesto delle 2 dita al posto di chi faceva zero tituli"
2 Inter: Luis Henrique chiarisce il metodo-Chivu. Milan: l’operazione scudetto passa dal suo gioiello. Juve: lo sgarro a Spalletti. Roma: applausi alla dirigenza. E su Napoli-Como…
3 Napoli, Conte non fa polemica nel post gara: "È evidente che sia una brutta stagione per gli arbitri"
4 Chivu ritrova Barella e Calhanoglu, tifosi infuriati. Parla Conceicao: Inter-Juve si avvicina
5 Napoli fuori, Conte: “Scudetto? Fate i seri”. Como storico, Fabregas: “Sognare è gratis”
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
A Tutta C 09:40A Tutta C
A Tutta C , Tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 10 alle 11 e dalle 18 alle 19 un doppio approfondimento per raccontare la Lega Serie C.
Editoriale 11:00Editoriale
Commenti e approfondimenti con una grande firma del nostro giornalismo.
Dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 11.00 alle 11.30
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Coppa Italia, manca solo una tra Bologna e Lazio: novità sul Dall'Ara, scoop (?) di Fiorello
Immagine top news n.1 Napoli fuori, Conte: “Scudetto? Fate i seri”. Como storico, Fabregas: “Sognare è gratis”
Immagine top news n.2 Chivu ritrova Barella e Calhanoglu, tifosi infuriati. Parla Conceicao: Inter-Juve si avvicina
Immagine top news n.3 A Conte ora restano solo la Serie A e una rimonta a cui non crederebbe nessuno se non ci fosse lui
Immagine top news n.4 Coppa Italia, il tabellone: Como con l’Inter, per completare i quarti manca solo Bologna-Lazio
Immagine top news n.5 Coppa Italia, il Como fa l’impresa al Maradona: Napoli eliminato, è semifinale 40 anni dopo
Immagine top news n.6 Como, il ds Ludi: "Vogliamo alzare sempre l'asticella. Fabregas valore aggiunto"
Immagine top news n.7 Da 140 a 230 milioni per rifare il Dall'Ara: perché il Comune si è tirato indietro e cosa può succedere
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano L'Atalanta ha avuto ragione ancora una volta. Bastava solo aspettare Krstovic Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 C'è un solo motivo per cui McKennie potrebbe dire addio alla Juventus
Immagine news podcast n.2 Il futuro di Modric dipende da Modric. Ma c'è un segnale chiaro per il Milan
Immagine news podcast n.3 Il talento scoperto per 15mila euro. Vergara e la favola Napoli, ora il rinnovo
Immagine news podcast n.4 Il Sassuolo è riuscito ancora una volta a non sbagliare neanche un colpo
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Fontana: “Il Benevento mi convince di più del Catania. Crotone? La garanzia è Longo”
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Inter-Juventus, i giocatori rivitalizzati dalla cura Chivu-Spalletti secondo gli ospiti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 L'osservatore Palma: "Lahdo e Bakola i due baby fenomeni di Como e Sassuolo"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 10 febbraio
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Chivu ritrova Barella e Calhanoglu, tifosi infuriati. Parla Conceicao: Inter-Juve si avvicina
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Buffon pazzo di Pio Esposito: "Arriverà un gradino sopra a quello che voi pensate"
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Napoli, Conte non fa polemica nel post gara: "È evidente che sia una brutta stagione per gli arbitri"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Shevchenko: "Dopo Istanbul non ho dormito per 3-4 mesi. Non mi spiego la parata di Dudek"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Como, Baturina: "Una notte storica, siamo tutti felici. Secondo rigore più complicato..."
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Da Mantova al Mantova, la Reggiana ritrova la vittoria che mancava da due mesi
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Il Modena interrompe la striscia di 12 risultati utili di fila (11 vittorie) del Venezia
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Virtus Entella, Chiappella: "Vittoria fondamentale per il nostro percorso"
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Pescara, Gorgone fa mea culpa: "Sono io il responsabile, voglio giocatori da vita o morte"
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Cesena, Mignani: "Tre gol sono troppi. Dispiace, i ragazzi lavorano tanto"
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Modena, Sottil: "Abbiamo meritato la vittoria, Defrel è un campione"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Salernitana, Molina: "Felice del primo gol in granata, dobbiamo riconquistare i tifosi"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Casarano, Di Bari: "Gol loro su errori nostri, ma a tratti abbiamo dominato la gara"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Salernitana, Raffaele: "Grande risposta dei ragazzi, giusto revocare il rigore per loro"
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Trento, è fatta per Rigione: entro 48 ore la firma dell'ex Avellino
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Serie C, Catania fermato dal Cerignola. Lescano trascina la Salernitana
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Serie C, manita del Benevento in casa del Trapani. Successi per Altamura, Cavese e Sorrento
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Bologna-Lazio, i biancocelesti in bianco nelle ultime 5 al "Dall'Ara"
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Napoli-Como, lariani corsari solamente in Serie B
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Quote risultato esatto Roma Cagliari
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Paolo Tramezzani, "o famo strano": il tecnico giramondo che sbarca al Como Women
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Tramezzani: "Ho mentalità internazionale, utile in un contesto come quello del Como Women"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Dal Chelsea al Tottenham, il calcio sempre presente nella vita di Madonna: il motivo
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Dopo Livorno, Tramezzani torna ad allenare in Italia. È il nuovo tecnico del Como Women
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Cinquecento giorni al Mondiale. Soncin scalda i motori della sua Italia in vista delle qualificazioni
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Roma, Corelli: "Voglio portare questi colori in alto. Italia? Emozione fuori da ogni schema"
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.165 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Robert Acquafresca: il Cagliari e quelle sliding doors Napoli-Lazio mai dimenticate Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Affollamento Champions: qualcuno resterà profondamente deluso! E su CR7…