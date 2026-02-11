Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Coppa Italia, Serie B e Serie C

Mercoledì ricco di calcio in cui spicca la gara di Coppa Italia, valida per i quarti di finale, fra Bologna-Lazio. La gara sarà trasmessa in chiaro su Italia 1. Turno infrasettimanale in Serie B e in Serie C, dove andrà in scena il Girone A.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, martedì 10 febbraio.

18.00 Alcione-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

18.00 Renate-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

18.00 Novara-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, KSY SPORT

18.00 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.45 Leuven-Arsenal (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+

19.00 Sudtirol-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN

20.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN

20.00 Avellino-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN

20.00 Bari-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN

20.00 Empoli-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN

20.30 Manchester City-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

20.30 Pro Vercelli-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

20.30 Union Brescia-Virtua Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (

20.30 Inter U23-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Giana Erminio-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Pro Patria-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Arzignano-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Aston Villa-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Crystal Palace-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Bayern-Lipsia (Coppa di Germania) - SKY SPORT

21.00 Bologna-Lazio (Coppa Italia) - ITALIA 1

21.00 Paris FC-Real Madrid (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+

21.15 Sunderland-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA