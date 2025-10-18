Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere il big match fra Roma e Inter

Dopo la sosta per le nazionali, torna la Serie A. Si parte alle 15.00 con Lecce-Sassuolo e Pisa-Hellas Verona. Alle 18.00 il Torino sfida il Napoli, mentre stasera alle 20.45 il big match fra Roma e Inter.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 18 ottobre

12.30 Genoa-Ternana (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

12.30 Sassuolo-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.00 Paderborn-Arminia Bielefeld (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

13.30 Nottingham Forest-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

14.00 Siviglia-Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN

14.00 Amburgo-Carl Zeiss Jena (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

14.30 Livorno-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Crotone-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Casarano-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Sorrento-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Triestina-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Renate-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN

15.00 Lecce-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Pisa-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2

15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN

15.00 Frosinone-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Mantova-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Pescara-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Reggiana-Bari (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Fiorentina-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Mainz-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

16.00 Manchester City-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Brighton-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

16.00 Crystal Palace-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Burnley-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Sunderland-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Barcellona-Girona (Liga) - DAZN

16.45 Al Ettifaq-Al Hilal (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA

17.15 Juve Stabia-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Ospitaletto-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Gubbio-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Latina-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pianese-Bra (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Torino-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.15 Leuven-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN

18.30 Bayern-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.30 Fulham-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

18.30 Villarreal-Betis (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Spezia-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN

20.45 Roma-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.00 Marsiglia-Le Havre (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT

21.00 Colombia-Francia (Finale 3°-4° posto Mondiale Under 20) - FIFA+