Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere il big match fra Roma e Inter

© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Dopo la sosta per le nazionali, torna la Serie A. Si parte alle 15.00 con Lecce-Sassuolo e Pisa-Hellas Verona. Alle 18.00 il Torino sfida il Napoli, mentre stasera alle 20.45 il big match fra Roma e Inter.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 18 ottobre

12.30 Genoa-Ternana (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
12.30 Sassuolo-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.00 Paderborn-Arminia Bielefeld (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
13.30 Nottingham Forest-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
14.00 Siviglia-Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN
14.00 Amburgo-Carl Zeiss Jena (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN
14.30 Livorno-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Crotone-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Casarano-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Sorrento-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Triestina-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Renate-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN
15.00 Lecce-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Pisa-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Frosinone-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Mantova-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Pescara-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Reggiana-Bari (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Fiorentina-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Mainz-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
16.00 Manchester City-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Brighton-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
16.00 Crystal Palace-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Burnley-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Sunderland-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.15 Barcellona-Girona (Liga) - DAZN
16.45 Al Ettifaq-Al Hilal (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA
17.15 Juve Stabia-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Ospitaletto-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Gubbio-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Latina-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pianese-Bra (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Torino-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.15 Leuven-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN
18.30 Bayern-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.30 Fulham-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Villarreal-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Spezia-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN
20.45 Roma-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Atletico Madrid-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.00 Marsiglia-Le Havre (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Colombia-Francia (Finale 3°-4° posto Mondiale Under 20) - FIFA+

