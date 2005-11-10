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Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il derby Parma-Bologna e Roma-Sassuolo

Daniel Uccellieri
autore
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
07.11.2026 05:30Altre Notizie
Fonti preferite
La guida completa agli appuntamenti sportivi di oggi, sabato 7 novembre: orari e dirette TV di Serie A, Serie B, Serie C e dei principali campionati europei.
FotoTUTTOmercatoWEB
© foto di Federico De Luca

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per l'undicesima giornata. Si parte alle 15.00 con Cagliari-Frosinone e Torino-Lecce, alle 18.00 Parma-Bologna, alle 20.45 Roma-Sassuolo. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 7 novembre

12.30 Como 1907-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.30 Leeds-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
14.00 Malaga-Racing Santander (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Inter U23-Salernitana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
14.30 Ostiamare-Spezia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Atalanta U23-Reggiana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Crotone-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Casertana-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pro Vercelli-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Torino-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Cagliari-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
15.00 Cesena-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Juve Stabia-Arezzo (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Padova-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Pisa-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Milan-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Mainz-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
15.30 Borussia Dortmund-Elversberg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Arsenal-Hull (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
16.15 Espanyol-Deportivo A Coruna (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Mantova-Verona (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Vado-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
17.30 Forlì-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Scafatese-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Trento-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pergolettese-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Parma-Bologna (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.00 Juventus-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
18.30 Nottingham Forest-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.30 Stoccarda-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
18.30 Osasuna-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Benevento-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN
20.30 Hertha Berlino-Wolfsburg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
20.45 Roma-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Valencia-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.00 Peterbotough-Reading (FA Cup) - DAZN
21.30 Sporting-Moreirense (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

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