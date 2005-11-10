Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il derby Parma-Bologna e Roma-Sassuolo

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per l'undicesima giornata. Si parte alle 15.00 con Cagliari-Frosinone e Torino-Lecce, alle 18.00 Parma-Bologna, alle 20.45 Roma-Sassuolo. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 7 novembre

12.30 Como 1907-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.30 Leeds-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

14.00 Malaga-Racing Santander (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Inter U23-Salernitana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

14.30 Ostiamare-Spezia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Atalanta U23-Reggiana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Crotone-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Casertana-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pro Vercelli-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Torino-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Cagliari-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2

15.00 Cesena-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Juve Stabia-Arezzo (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Padova-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Pisa-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Milan-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Mainz-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

15.30 Borussia Dortmund-Elversberg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Arsenal-Hull (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

16.15 Espanyol-Deportivo A Coruna (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Mantova-Verona (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Vado-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

17.30 Forlì-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Scafatese-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Trento-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pergolettese-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Parma-Bologna (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.00 Juventus-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Nottingham Forest-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.30 Stoccarda-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

18.30 Osasuna-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Benevento-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN

20.30 Hertha Berlino-Wolfsburg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT

20.45 Roma-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

21.00 Valencia-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.00 Peterbotough-Reading (FA Cup) - DAZN

21.30 Sporting-Moreirense (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN