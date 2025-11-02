Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

City-Bournemouth 3-1, Guardiola secondo in Premier. E Haaland è già a 20 gol

City-Bournemouth 3-1, Guardiola secondo in Premier. E Haaland è già a 20 golTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Daniele Najjar
Oggi alle 19:27Calcio estero
Daniele Najjar

Il Manchester City alla ricerca di continuità: quarta vittoria nelle ultime 5 gare della squadra di Pep Guardiola, fra campionato e coppe. Oggi Donnarumma e compagni si sono imposti 3-1 sul Bournemouth. Doppietta del solito Haaland fra il 17' ed il 33' con in mezzo la rete del momentaneo pareggio da parte di Adams. Nella ripresa ecco il gol di O'Reilly al 60' a chiudere i giochi.

Da aggiornare anche i dati stagionali della belva Haaland: con queste due reti si porta infatti a quota 13 gol stagionali in campionato, in 10 presenze. In totale in stagione sono 20 gol in 17 presenze.

PREMIER LEAGUE, 10ª GIORNATA

Brighton - Leeds 3-0
Burnley - Arsenal 0-2
Crystal Palace - Brentford 2-0
Fulham - Wolverhampton 3-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester United 2-2
Tottenham - Chelsea 0-1
Liverpool - Aston Villa 2-0
West Ham - Newcastle 3-1
Manchester City - Bournemouth 3-1
Sunderland - Everton (3 novembre, ore 21)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 25
2. Manchester City 19
3. Liverpool 18
4. Bournemouth 18
5. Tottenham 17
6. Chelsea 17
7. Sunderland 17*
8. Manchester United 17
9. Crystal Palace 16
10. Brighton 15
11. Aston Villa 15
12. Brentford 13
13. Newcastle 12
14. Fulham 11
15. Everton 11*
16. Leeds 11
17. Burnley 10
18. West Ham 7
18. Nottingham 6
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una gara giocata in meno

MARCATORI

13 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth), Mateta (Crystal Palace), Igor Thiago (Brentford) e Welbeck (Brighton)

Articoli correlati
Donnarumma per inseguire l'Arsenal, Tonali per risollevare il Newcastle: la Premier... Donnarumma per inseguire l'Arsenal, Tonali per risollevare il Newcastle: la Premier in campo oggi
"È completamente folle": Haaland si diverte vestito da Joker, in mezzo ai tifosi... "È completamente folle": Haaland si diverte vestito da Joker, in mezzo ai tifosi a Manchester
Echeverri non gioca, il City valuta: il prestito al Bayer si interromperà a gennaio?... Echeverri non gioca, il City valuta: il prestito al Bayer si interromperà a gennaio?
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Upamecano in scadenza col Bayern, il presidente ri-eletto lancia un appello Upamecano in scadenza col Bayern, il presidente ri-eletto lancia un appello
Rangers stoici in 10, ma poi si arrendono al Celtic: ora la Roma in Europa League... Rangers stoici in 10, ma poi si arrendono al Celtic: ora la Roma in Europa League
Bundesliga, balzo Hoffenheim che chiude la 9^ giornata: il quadro completo e la classifica... Bundesliga, balzo Hoffenheim che chiude la 9^ giornata: il quadro completo e la classifica
City-Bournemouth 3-1, Guardiola secondo in Premier. E Haaland è già a 20 gol City-Bournemouth 3-1, Guardiola secondo in Premier. E Haaland è già a 20 gol
Ligue 1, il Lens aggancia De Zerbi, il Lille insegue a -2: la classifica e i risultati... Ligue 1, il Lens aggancia De Zerbi, il Lille insegue a -2: la classifica e i risultati
La Liga ha già le sue 4 per la Champions? Espanyol ko, classifica spaccata La Liga ha già le sue 4 per la Champions? Espanyol ko, classifica spaccata
Ligue 1, dopo sei partite il Rennes torna a vincere. Goleada allo Strasburgo Ligue 1, dopo sei partite il Rennes torna a vincere. Goleada allo Strasburgo
Barcellona, o vinci o è fuga-Real: di fronte l'Elche, le scelte di Flick (con Pedri... Barcellona, o vinci o è fuga-Real: di fronte l'Elche, le scelte di Flick (con Pedri ko)
Editoriale di Luca Calamai Immagine box laterale di Luca Calamai Spalletti e Juve: si può parlare di scudetto. Napoli, lo salva ancora Milinkovic-Savic. La nuova vita di Zaniolo. Pradè si è dimesso, Firenze sogna Giuntoli
Le più lette
1 Milan-Roma, le probabili formazioni: Cristante e Soule dietro a Dybala, Allegri con Nkunku
2 Serie A, 10^ giornata LIVE: Roma con Soulè e Dybala dal 1', fuori Dovbyk
3 Sassuolo-Genoa, le probabili formazioni: Doig si riprende il posto, ballottaggio Vranckx-Thorstvedt
4 Spalletti e Juve: si può parlare di scudetto. Napoli, lo salva ancora Milinkovic-Savic. La nuova vita di Zaniolo. Pradè si è dimesso, Firenze sogna Giuntoli
5 Lazio-Cagliari, le probabili formazioni: Vecino spera, ma Basic resta avanti nel ballottaggio
Ora in radio
Repliche 13:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Fiorentina in ritiro fino a mercoledì, stasera confronto tra i dirigenti e Pioli per il futuro
Immagine top news n.1 Numeri impietosi, precedenti pessimi e una stagione (finora) da incubo. Fiorentina nel baratro
Immagine top news n.2 Il calcio d'attacco nell'era del catenaccio: perché Galeone è stato un grande pur senza trofei
Immagine top news n.3 Sprofondo viola, il Lecce espugna il Franchi vincendo 1-0 e Firenze chiede l'addio di Pioli
Immagine top news n.4 Calcio in lutto: è morto a 84 anni mister Giovanni Galeone
Immagine top news n.5 Serie A, la classifica aggiornata: l'Inter aggancia la Roma al 2° posto, Verona terzultimo
Immagine top news n.6 Verona-Inter 1-2, le pagelle: Giovane scatenato, Lautaro no, Bastoni a due facce
Immagine top news n.7 La fortuna assiste un'Inter confusionaria: 1-2 a Verona, Chivu mette pressione a Conte
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Gimenez ha le ultime chances per dimostrare di essere il 9 che serve al Milan Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Il Napoli ha un obiettivo chiaro per la prossima sessione di calciomercato
Immagine news podcast n.2 Cosa farà la Juventus sul mercato a gennaio per la rosa di Spalletti
Immagine news podcast n.3 La Fiorentina promossa per il mercato ma bocciata a ottobre: cosa succede ai Viola?
Immagine news podcast n.4 Allegri ha appena scoperto l'arma a doppio taglio di una rosa troppo corta
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.1 Juve, Spalletti fa bene a parlare di Scudetto? Il commento degli ospiti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Braglia: "Milan favorito sulla Roma. Juve, vedremo se Spalletti..."
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Bonanni: "Sarri non dice mai nulla di costruttivo. Parla solo di sé stesso, mai..."
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Bologna, Castro: "Contento per la doppietta segnata, ma la squadra viene prima"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Roma, Massara: "Colpo in attacco a gennaio? Concentriamoci sui nostri, poi vedremo"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Fiorentina, possibile soluzione 'stile Juventus' per la panchina con Galloppa come Brambilla
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Bologna, a breve le parole di Niccolini dopo la vittoria sul Parma
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Roma, Svilar omaggia Maignan: "Un riferimento, ho rubato tanto guardandolo in tv"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Parma, a breve le parole di Cuesta in conferenza stampa
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Serie B, al Monza basta Ravanelli: Spezia battuto 1-0 e balzo al secondo posto
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Un gradito ritorno in casa Sampdoria: Lombardo torna come collaboratore tecnico
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Monza-Spezia 1-0, le pagelle: Ravanelli decisivo, Sarr da incubo
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Sampdoria-Mantova, le formazioni ufficiali: Cuni e Coda sfidano Mancuso
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Bari, Caserta: "Mi auguro sia la svolta, ho visto la crescita della squadra"
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Venezia, Stroppa: "Sono arrabbiato con la squadra. Così non va bene"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Union Brescia, Diana: "Vittoria che vale tantissimo. Col cuore si arriva ovunque"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Serie C, i risultati delle 17:30: ancora Okaka a segno, il Latina blocca la Salernitana
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Venezia, Svoboda: "Dominiamo le partite, ma dobbiamo essere più concreti sotto porta"
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Torres, esonerato Pazienza: squadra affidata momentaneamente a Sanna
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Serie C, i risultati al 45': Giugliano avanti sul Siracusa, sullo 0-0 le altre gare
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Il cordoglio del Pescara per Galeone: "Il tuo ricordo vivrà per sempre nei cuori di tutti noi"
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Serie A Femminile, la Fiorentina piega di misura il Sassuolo: decide Janogy
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Serie A Femminile, Fiorentina avanti al 45': decide fin qui la rete di Janogy
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Serie A Women, 4ª giornata: Juventus-Ternana Women 2-1. Cambiaghi decisiva
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Serie A Women, 4ª giornata: al 45' Juve avanti 1-0 sulla Ternana. Cambiaghi in rete
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Serie A Women, 4ª giornata: Roma-Inter 3-0. Giallorosse in vetta a punteggio pieno
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Serie A Women, 4ª giornata: Roma avanti al 45' sull'Inter: decide Pandini
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.163 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Massimo Palanca e quei calci d'angolo che lo hanno fatto entrare nel mito Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Tutta colpa del VAR? No, ma basta cambi di rotta in corsa…