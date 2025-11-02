City-Bournemouth 3-1, Guardiola secondo in Premier. E Haaland è già a 20 gol

Il Manchester City alla ricerca di continuità: quarta vittoria nelle ultime 5 gare della squadra di Pep Guardiola, fra campionato e coppe. Oggi Donnarumma e compagni si sono imposti 3-1 sul Bournemouth. Doppietta del solito Haaland fra il 17' ed il 33' con in mezzo la rete del momentaneo pareggio da parte di Adams. Nella ripresa ecco il gol di O'Reilly al 60' a chiudere i giochi.

Da aggiornare anche i dati stagionali della belva Haaland: con queste due reti si porta infatti a quota 13 gol stagionali in campionato, in 10 presenze. In totale in stagione sono 20 gol in 17 presenze.

PREMIER LEAGUE, 10ª GIORNATA

Brighton - Leeds 3-0

Burnley - Arsenal 0-2

Crystal Palace - Brentford 2-0

Fulham - Wolverhampton 3-0

Nottingham Forest - Manchester United 2-2

Tottenham - Chelsea 0-1

Liverpool - Aston Villa 2-0

West Ham - Newcastle 3-1

Manchester City - Bournemouth 3-1

Sunderland - Everton (3 novembre, ore 21)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 25

2. Manchester City 19

3. Liverpool 18

4. Bournemouth 18

5. Tottenham 17

6. Chelsea 17

7. Sunderland 17*

8. Manchester United 17

9. Crystal Palace 16

10. Brighton 15

11. Aston Villa 15

12. Brentford 13

13. Newcastle 12

14. Fulham 11

15. Everton 11*

16. Leeds 11

17. Burnley 10

18. West Ham 7

18. Nottingham 6

20. Wolverhampton 2

*una gara giocata in meno

MARCATORI



13 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)

6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth), Mateta (Crystal Palace), Igor Thiago (Brentford) e Welbeck (Brighton)