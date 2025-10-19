Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Il Manchester United rompe il tabù del 2016: Liverpool piegato 2-1, assist di Chiesa

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Oggi alle 19:30Calcio estero
Yvonne Alessandro

Il Manchester United torna a vincere contro il Liverpool ad Anfield, impresa che non riusciva ai Red Devils dal 2016. La vittoria più prestigiosa dell'era Ruben Amorim contro i campioni d'Inghilterra in carica per 2-1, firmato Mbeumo e Maguire, inutile invece l'assist di Chiesa per Gakpo.

Così lo United trova la seconda vittoria di fila stagionale e in Premier League, risalendo la china della classifica e portandosi all'ottavo posto - a pari merito con il Crystal Palace - con 13 punti. Altra frenata per i Reds, invece, la quarta di fila tra tutte le competizioni che comincia a rappresentare un campanello d'allarme per Arne Slot.

Il risultato finale
Liverpool - Manchester United 1-2
2' Mbeumo (M), 78' Gakpo (L), 84' Maguire (M)

Formazioni ufficiali
LIVERPOOL (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak.
A disposizione: Woodman, Chiesa, Ekitike, Frimpong, Gomez, Jones, Mgumoha, Robertson, Wirtz.
Allenatore: Arne Slot.

MANCHESTER UNITED (3-4-2-1): Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha; Mount.
A disposizione: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Mainoo, Mazraoui, Sesko, Ugarte, Yoro, Zirkzee.
Allenatore: Ruben Amorim.

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 0-3
Brighton - Newcastle 2-1
Burnley - Leeds 2-0
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 3-3
Manchester City - Everton 2-0
Sunderland - Wolverhampton 2-0
Fulham - Arsenal 0-1
Tottenham - Aston Villa 1-2
Liverpool - Manchester United 1-2
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Manchester City 16
3. Liverpool 15
4. Bournemouth 15
5. Chelsea 14
6. Tottenham 14
7. Sunderland 14
8. Crystal Palace 13
9. Manchester United 13
10. Brighton 12
11. Aston Villa 12
12. Everton 11
13. Newcastle 9
14. Fulham 8
15. Leeds 8
16. Brentford 7
17. Brunley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. Westh Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 2

MARCATORI

11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
5 reti: Mateta (Crystal Palace)

