Il Manchester United rompe il tabù del 2016: Liverpool piegato 2-1, assist di Chiesa

Il Manchester United torna a vincere contro il Liverpool ad Anfield, impresa che non riusciva ai Red Devils dal 2016. La vittoria più prestigiosa dell'era Ruben Amorim contro i campioni d'Inghilterra in carica per 2-1, firmato Mbeumo e Maguire, inutile invece l'assist di Chiesa per Gakpo.

Così lo United trova la seconda vittoria di fila stagionale e in Premier League, risalendo la china della classifica e portandosi all'ottavo posto - a pari merito con il Crystal Palace - con 13 punti. Altra frenata per i Reds, invece, la quarta di fila tra tutte le competizioni che comincia a rappresentare un campanello d'allarme per Arne Slot.

Il risultato finale

Liverpool - Manchester United 1-2

2' Mbeumo (M), 78' Gakpo (L), 84' Maguire (M)

Formazioni ufficiali

LIVERPOOL (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak.

A disposizione: Woodman, Chiesa, Ekitike, Frimpong, Gomez, Jones, Mgumoha, Robertson, Wirtz.

Allenatore: Arne Slot.

MANCHESTER UNITED (3-4-2-1): Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha; Mount.

A disposizione: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Mainoo, Mazraoui, Sesko, Ugarte, Yoro, Zirkzee.

Allenatore: Ruben Amorim.

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 0-3

Brighton - Newcastle 2-1

Burnley - Leeds 2-0

Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 3-3

Manchester City - Everton 2-0

Sunderland - Wolverhampton 2-0

Fulham - Arsenal 0-1

Tottenham - Aston Villa 1-2

Liverpool - Manchester United 1-2

West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA

1. Arsenal 19

2. Manchester City 16

3. Liverpool 15

4. Bournemouth 15

5. Chelsea 14

6. Tottenham 14

7. Sunderland 14

8. Crystal Palace 13

9. Manchester United 13

10. Brighton 12

11. Aston Villa 12

12. Everton 11

13. Newcastle 9

14. Fulham 8

15. Leeds 8

16. Brentford 7

17. Brunley 7

18. Nottingham Forest 5

19. Westh Ham 4

20. Wolverhampton 2

MARCATORI

11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)

6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)

5 reti: Mateta (Crystal Palace)