MLS, è terminata la regular season: tutti i verdetti e gli accoppiamenti dei playoff
È terminata la regular season di MLS. Di seguito le classifiche finali delle due conference:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Philadelphia Union 66
2. Cincinnati 65
3. Inter Miami 65
4. Charlotte 59
5. New York FC 56
6. Nashville 54
7. Columbus Crew 54
8. Chicago Fire 53
9. Orlando City 53
10. New York Red Bulls 43
11. New England Revolution 36
12. Toronto 32
13. Montreal 28
14. Atlanta United 28
15. DC United 26
- - -
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. San Diego 63
2. Vancouver 63
3. Los Angeles FC 60
4. Minnesota United 58
5. Seattle Sounders 55
6. Austin 47
7. Dallas 44
8. Portland 44
9. Real Salt Lake 41
10. San José Earthquakes 41
11. Colorado Rapids 41
12. Houston Dynamo 37
13. St. Louis 32
14. LA Galaxy 30
15. Sporting Kansas City 28
Questi gli accoppiamenti dei turni a eliminazione diretta:
WILD CARD
Chicago Fire - Orlando City
Portland Timbers - Real Salt Lake
PRIMO TURNO
Philadelphia Union - Vincente Chicago Fire - Orlando City
Charlotte - New York City
Inter Miami - Nashville
Cincinnati - Columbus Crew
San Diego - Vincente Portland Timbers - Real Salt Lake
Minnesota United - Seattle Sounders
Los Angeles FC - Austin FC
Vancouver Whitecaps - Dallas