Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Tottenham-Aston Villa, formazioni ufficiali: forfait di Udogie, problemi al ginocchio

Tottenham-Aston Villa, formazioni ufficiali: forfait di Udogie, problemi al ginocchioTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Oggi alle 14:19Calcio estero
Gaetano Mocciaro

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Tottenham-Aston Villa, valida per l'8ª giornata di Premier League. Assente Destiny Udogie, con il tecnico Thomas Frank che ha dichiarato che l'italiano non sarà presente oggi a causa di un infortunio al ginocchio. "Nulla di grave" ha precisato il tecnico danese:

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Tel. A disp. Kinsky, Bergvall, Byfield, Danso, Gray, Johnson, Kolo Muani, Richarlison, Sarr. All. Thomas Frank.
ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Kamara; Guessand, Rogers, McGinn; Malen. A disp. Bizot, Barkley, Bogarde, Buendia, Elliott, Lindelof, Maatsen, Sancho, Watkins. All. Unai Emery.

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 0-3
Brighton - Newcastle 2-1
Burnley - Leeds 2-0
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 3-3
Manchester City - Everton 2-0
Sunderland - Wolverhampton 2-0
Fulham - Arsenal 0-1
Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)
Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Manchester City 16
3. Liverpool 15
4. Bournemouth 15
5. Tottenham 14
6. Chelsea 14
7. Sunderland 14
8. Crystal Palace 13
9. Brighton 12
10. Everton 11
11. Manchester United 10
12. Newcastle 9
13. Aston Villa 9
14. Fulham 8
15. Leeds 8
16. Brentford 7
17. Burnley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. West Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 2

MARCATORI

11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
5 reti: Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Articoli correlati
Premier, il Tottenham può andare 2º. Alle 17 Liverpool-United: il programma del 8^... Premier, il Tottenham può andare 2º. Alle 17 Liverpool-United: il programma del 8^ giornata
Paratici in, Levy out e una clausola: perché il ritorno di Kane al Tottenham non... Paratici in, Levy out e una clausola: perché il ritorno di Kane al Tottenham non è impossibile
Paratici torna ufficialmente al Tottenham. Perché è uno dei migliori ds al mondo Paratici torna ufficialmente al Tottenham. Perché è uno dei migliori ds al mondo
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Tottenham-Aston Villa, formazioni ufficiali: forfait di Udogie, problemi al ginocchio... Tottenham-Aston Villa, formazioni ufficiali: forfait di Udogie, problemi al ginocchio
Vincent Aboubakar riparte dall'Azerbaigian: il camerunese giocherà nel Neftci Baku... UfficialeVincent Aboubakar riparte dall'Azerbaigian: il camerunese giocherà nel Neftci Baku
Argentina, dopo 4 sconfitte consecutive si rialza il River Plate Argentina, dopo 4 sconfitte consecutive si rialza il River Plate
MLS, è terminata la regular season: tutti i verdetti e gli accoppiamenti dei playoff... MLS, è terminata la regular season: tutti i verdetti e gli accoppiamenti dei playoff
Gyokeres a secco da 7 gare, Shearer lo difende: "Con i movimenti ha già migliorato... Gyokeres a secco da 7 gare, Shearer lo difende: "Con i movimenti ha già migliorato l'Arsenal"
Real Madrid, 4 infortuni in un anno per Camavinga: "Per recuperare ho agito come... Real Madrid, 4 infortuni in un anno per Camavinga: "Per recuperare ho agito come un matto"
Amorim su Mainoo e Zirkzee: "Tutti vogliono giocare, ma io faccio il bene del Man... Amorim su Mainoo e Zirkzee: "Tutti vogliono giocare, ma io faccio il bene del Man United"
Il Real Madrid pesca un altro gioiellino in America Latina? Occhi sul figlio d'arte... Il Real Madrid pesca un altro gioiellino in America Latina? Occhi sul figlio d'arte Gilberto Mora
Editoriale di Luca Calamai Immagine box laterale di Luca Calamai E’ un’Inter da scudetto. Bonny, i meriti di Chivu. Date un bomber vero a Gasp. Simeone vendetta da ex, Lucca 40 milioni che non convincono. Allegri-Pioli: servono punti
Le più lette
1 Milan-Fiorentina, le probabili formazioni: arriva il momento di Leao, Kean dovrebbe farcela
2 Como-Juventus, le probabili formazioni: Tudor cambia e passa al 4-3-3, David dal 1'
3 E’ un’Inter da scudetto. Bonny, i meriti di Chivu. Date un bomber vero a Gasp. Simeone vendetta da ex, Lucca 40 milioni che non convincono. Allegri-Pioli: servono punti
4 Atalanta-Lazio, le probabili formazioni: Lookman sorpassa Krstovic, può giocare falso nove
5 Cagliari-Bologna, le probabili formazioni: Borrelli affianca Esposito, Dallinga più di Castro
Ora in radio
Repliche 13:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Ancora Nico Paz, sempre Nico Paz: la Serie A ha un fuoriclasse assoluto, col futuro incerto
Immagine top news n.1 Dalla "pareggite" alla prima sconfitta: la Juve crolla a Como e Tudor fa peggio di Thiago Motta
Immagine top news n.2 Como, un’impresa che mancava da 73 anni: Kempf-Nico Paz affondano la Juve 2-0
Immagine top news n.3 Serie A, 7^ giornata LIVE: ecco Leao, sale Kean nella Fiorentina
Immagine top news n.4 Milan, Loftus-Cheek non ce la fa e non va neanche in panchina: come cambia la formazione
Immagine top news n.5 Como-Juventus, le formazioni ufficiali: ecco l'ex Morata dal 1', la scelta su Vlahovic
Immagine top news n.6 L'attacco della Roma è un problema: Gasperini trovi il suo centravanti, altrimenti si fa dura
Immagine top news n.7 È l'Inter di Bonny e Pio Esposito. Rispetto all'anno scorso le alternative sono decisive
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Mateo Retegui smentisce tutti sul valore del campionato dell'Arabia Saudita Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Perché il rinnovo di Pio Esposito con l'Inter non è un argomento di attualità
Immagine news podcast n.2 C'è solo una soluzione per Pisilli: star con l'Under 21 ma spettatore con Gasperini
Immagine news podcast n.3 Paratici torna ufficialmente al Tottenham. Perché è uno dei migliori ds al mondo
Immagine news podcast n.4 Per Gennaro Gattuso questa Nazionale ha ancora un grande difetto
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Casi Rimini e Triestina, l'avv. Cerbara: "Prossimo mercato sarà cartina di tornasole"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 De Paola sulla Juventus: "Tudor isolato e lasciato in balìa di se stesso"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Simone Braglia: "Juventus, occhio al Como. E il Torino può sorprendere Conte"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Juventus, Tudor: "Difesa a 4? Scelta giusta, la partita è finita dopo il loro raddoppio"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Como, Fabregas: "Nico Paz può arrivare dove vuole, non giudico Morata per i gol"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Como, Perrone: "Mentalità vincente, possiamo vincere con qualsiasi avversario"
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Ancora Nico Paz, sempre Nico Paz: la Serie A ha un fuoriclasse assoluto, col futuro incerto
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Genoa, Malinovskyi: "Ora bisogna fare punti. Inizio stagione altalenante"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Parma, Delprato: "Marassi campo difficile. I risultati arriveranno"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Palermo-Modena, le formazioni ufficiali: per il big match Inzaghi e Sottil vanno sul sicuro
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Attacco frontale della moglie di Donati alla Samp: "Gli avete fatto prendere la vostra mxxxa"
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Spezia, D'Angelo sempre più verso l'esonero. Contatti con l'Empoli per Pagliuca
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Cesena, Francesconi: "Successo dal valore altissimo. Non era scontato ribaltarla"
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Avellino, Simic: "Sconfitta che fa male. Purtroppo gli episodi costano caro"
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Reggiana, primo gol fra i professionisti per Bozzolan: "Gioia che sto realizzando pian piano"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Bentornato Pettinari. Dopo più di mille giorni l'attaccante torna al gol con la Ternana
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Triestina, Anzolin dopo il pari con la Pergolettese: "Potevamo vincerla"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Serie C, 10ª giornata: i finali dei match delle 12:30. Vittorie per Ternana e Casertana
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Lupo sull'addio al Cosenza: "Non c'erano più le condizioni per proseguire"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Serie C, 10ª giornata: all'intervallo ancora sullo 0-0 i due anticipi delle 12:30
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Triestina, Marino: "Sappiamo che la maratona è lunga, l'obiettivo è fare più punti possibile"
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Serie A Women, 3ª giornata: Roma corsara in casa del Napoli: finisce 1-3
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Serie A Women, 3ª giornata: Napoli-Roma 0-0 al 45'. Infortunio alla Greggi
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Serie A Women, prosegue la 3ª giornata: alle 15.30 c'è Lazio-Juventus, chiude Inter-Parma
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Serie A Women, 3ª giornata: succede di tutto al ViolaPark. Fiorentina-Milan 4-3
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Serie A Women, 3ª giornata: Milan avanti all'intervallo. Fiorentina per prima in vantaggio
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Serie A Women, 3ª giornata: primo successo per Genoa e Sassuolo
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.162 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Gigi Meroni, la "farfalla granata" che riuscì ad incantare gli italiani Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Blindato il secondo posto ma c’è da festeggiare?