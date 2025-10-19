Tottenham-Aston Villa, formazioni ufficiali: forfait di Udogie, problemi al ginocchio
Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Tottenham-Aston Villa, valida per l'8ª giornata di Premier League. Assente Destiny Udogie, con il tecnico Thomas Frank che ha dichiarato che l'italiano non sarà presente oggi a causa di un infortunio al ginocchio. "Nulla di grave" ha precisato il tecnico danese:
TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Tel. A disp. Kinsky, Bergvall, Byfield, Danso, Gray, Johnson, Kolo Muani, Richarlison, Sarr. All. Thomas Frank.
ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Kamara; Guessand, Rogers, McGinn; Malen. A disp. Bizot, Barkley, Bogarde, Buendia, Elliott, Lindelof, Maatsen, Sancho, Watkins. All. Unai Emery.
8ª GIORNATA
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 0-3
Brighton - Newcastle 2-1
Burnley - Leeds 2-0
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 3-3
Manchester City - Everton 2-0
Sunderland - Wolverhampton 2-0
Fulham - Arsenal 0-1
Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)
Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)
CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Manchester City 16
3. Liverpool 15
4. Bournemouth 15
5. Tottenham 14
6. Chelsea 14
7. Sunderland 14
8. Crystal Palace 13
9. Brighton 12
10. Everton 11
11. Manchester United 10
12. Newcastle 9
13. Aston Villa 9
14. Fulham 8
15. Leeds 8
16. Brentford 7
17. Burnley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. West Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 2
MARCATORI
11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
5 reti: Mateta (Crystal Palace)