Newcastle, Howe cauto sul Fulham: "Le squadre di Silva sempre ben organizzate"

Newcastle opposto al Fulham questo pomeriggio, nel match valido per la 9^ giornata di Premier League. In vista del match, come riportato da Bbc Sport il tecnico dei Magpies Eddie Howe si mostra prudente in vista di questo impegno, come si evince dalle sue dichiarazioni rilasciate a pochi minuti dal fischio d'inizio: "Le squadre di Marco Silva sono sempre ben organizzate, ben allenate e rappresentano una proposta pericolosa. Sappiamo quindi che oggi ci aspetta una partita difficile".

9ª GIORNATA

Leeds - West Ham 2-1

3' Aaronson (L), 15' Rodon (L), 90' M. Fernandes (WH)

Chelsea - Sunderland (25 ottobre, 16)

Newcastle - Fulham (25 ottobre, 16)

Manchester United - Brighton (25 ottobre, 18.30)

Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)

Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)

Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)

Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)

Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)

Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA

1. Arsenal 19

2. Manchester City 16

3. Liverpool 15

4. Bournemouth 15

5. Chelsea 14

6. Tottenham 14

7. Sunderland 14

8. Crystal Palace 13

9. Manchester United 13

10. Brighton 12

11. Aston Villa 12

12. Everton 11

13. Leeds 11*

14. Brentford 10

15. Newcastle 9

16. Fulham 8

17. Brunley 7

18. Nottingham Forest 5

19. Westh Ham 4*

20. Wolverhampton 2

*una partita in più

MARCATORI

11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)

6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)

5 reti: Mateta (Crystal Palace)