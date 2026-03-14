Premier, l'Arsenal vince 2-0 allo scadere e va a +10 sul City. Chelsea ko col Newcastle

Un gol di Gyokeres all'89' permette all'Arsenal di portarsi provvisoriamente a +10 sul Manchester City, blindando ulteriormente il proprio primato in classifica. Grande prova di forza dei Gunners di mister Arteta, capaci di vincere soffrendo contro l'Everton nel 30° turno di Premier League. Al 97', in pieno recupero, arriva pure il 2-0 di Dowman.

Non è andata altrettanto bene al Chelsea, sconfitto 1-0 in casa dal Newcastle. Il gol partita in questo caso porta la firma di Gordon, a segno al 18'. I Blues sono attualmente al quinto posto con 48 punti, mentre i Magpies sono noni con 42.

Il programma del 30° turno di Premier League

Sabato 15 marzo

Burnley – Bournemouth 0-0

Sunderland – Brighton 0-1

Arsenal – Everton 2-0

Chelsea – Newcastle 0-1

West Ham – Manchester City (21:00)

Domenica 16 marzo

Crystal Palace – Leeds (15:00)

Manchester Utd – Aston Villa (15:00)

Nottingham – Fulham (15:00)

Liverpool – Tottenham (17:30)

Lunedì 17 marzo

Brentford – Wolves (21:00)

La classifica di Premier League

Arsenal 70 (31 partite giocate)

Manchester City 60 (29)

Manchester Utd 51 (29)

Aston Villa 51 (29)

Chelsea 48 (30)

Liverpool 48 (29)

Brentford 44 (29)

Everton 43 (30)

Newcastle 42 (30)

Bournemouth 41 (30)

Brighton 40 (30)

Fulham 40 (29)

Sunderland 40 (30)

Crystal Palace 38 (29)

Leeds 31 (29)

Tottenham 29 (29)

Nottingham 28 (29)

West Ham 28 (29)

Burnley 20 (30)

Wolves 16 (30)