Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroeSportsCalendariEuro 2020
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaCagliariEmpoliFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliRomaSalernitanaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdineseVenezia
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoParmaPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionalieSports
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Il calendario dell'Udinese: si apre con la Juventus. Si chiude a Salerno

Il calendario dell'Udinese: si apre con la Juventus. Si chiude a SalernoTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 00:19Serie A
di Niccolò Pasta

È stato sorteggiato poco fa il nuovo calendario del campionato di Serie A TIM 2021/22. Questi gli impegni dell'Udinese nella prossima stagione:

1^ GIORNATA - 22 agosto 2021
Udinese-Juventus

2^ GIORNATA - 29 agosto 2021
Udinese-Venezia

3^ GIORNATA - 12 settembre 2021
Spezia-Udinese

4^ GIORNATA - 19 settembre 2021
Udinese-Napoli

5^ GIORNATA - 22 settembre 2021
Roma-Udinese

6^ GIORNATA - 26 settembre 2021
Udinese-Fiorentina

7^ GIORNATA - 3 ottobre 2021
Sampdoria-Udinese

8^ GIORNATA - 17 ottobre 2021
Udinese-Bologna

9^ GIORNATA - 24 ottobre 2021
Atalanta-Udinese

10^ GIORNATA - 27 ottobre 2021
Udinese-Hellas Verona

11^ GIORNATA - 31 ottobre 2021
Inter-Udinese

12^ GIORNATA - 7 novembre 2021
Udinese-Sassuolo

13^ GIORNATA - 21 novembre 2021
Torino-Udinese

14^ GIORNATA - 28 novembre 2021
Udinese-Genoa

15^ GIORNATA - 1 dicembre 2021
Lazio-Udinese

16^ GIORNATA - 5 dicembre 2021
Empoli-Udinese

17^ GIORNATA - 12 dicembre 2021
Udinese-Milan

18^ GIORNATA - 19 dicembre 2021
Cagliari-Udinese

19^ GIORNATA - 22 dicembre 2021
Udinese-Salernitana

20^ GIORNATA - 6 gennaio 2022
Fiorentina-Udinese

21^ GIORNATA - 9 gennaio 2022
Udinese-Atalanta

22^ GIORNATA - 16 gennaio 2022
Juventus-Udinese

23^ GIORNATA - 23 gennaio 2022
Genoa-Udinese

24^ GIORNATA - 6 febbraio 2022
Udinese-Torino

25^ GIORNATA - 13 febbraio 2022
Hellas Verona-Udinese

26^ GIORNATA - 20 febbbraio 2022
Udinese-Lazio

27^ GIORNATA - 27 febbraio 2022
Milan-Udinese

28^ GIORNATA - 6 marzo 2022
Udinese-Sampdoria

29^ GIORNATA - 13 marzo 2022
Udinese-Roma

30^ GIORNATA - 20 marzo 2022
Napoli-Udinese

31^ GIORNATA - 3 aprile 2022
Udinese-Cagliari

32^ GIORNATA - 10 aprile 2022
Venezia-Udinese

33^ GIORNATA - 17 aprile 2022
Udinese-Empoli

34^ GIORNATA - 24 aprile 2022
Bologna-Udinese

35^ GIORNATA - 1 maggio 2022
Udinese-Inter

36^ GIORNATA - 8 maggio 2022
Sassuolo-Udinese

37^ GIORNATA - 15 maggio 2022
Udinese-Spezia

38^ GIORNATA - 22 maggio 2022
Salernitana-Udinese

Articoli correlati
Serie A, tutto il calendario 2021/22: Napoli-Juventus e Milan-Lazio i primi big match Serie A, tutto il calendario 2021/22: Napoli-Juventus e Milan-Lazio i primi big match...
TOP NEWS ore 24 - Luis Alberto tornato tra i ranghi. Ag. Chiellini: "I contratti si firmano in due" TOP NEWS ore 24 - Luis Alberto tornato tra i ranghi. Ag. Chiellini: "I contratti...
Udinese, per la porta avanza Maximiano. Potrebbe essere lui l'erede di Musso Udinese, per la porta avanza Maximiano. Potrebbe essere lui l'erede di Musso
Altre notizie Serie A
TOP NEWS ore 24 - Luis Alberto tornato tra i ranghi. Ag. Chiellini: "I contratti si firmano in due" TOP NEWS ore 24 - Luis Alberto tornato tra i ranghi. Ag. Chiellini: "I contratti si firmano in due"
Il calendario del Venezia: a Napoli il battesimo di fuoco. Dicembre mese complicato Il calendario del Venezia: a Napoli il battesimo di fuoco. Dicembre mese complicato
Il calendario dell'Udinese: si apre con la Juventus. Si chiude a Salerno Il calendario dell'Udinese: si apre con la Juventus. Si chiude a Salerno
Udinese, per la porta avanza Maximiano. Potrebbe essere lui l'erede di Musso Udinese, per la porta avanza Maximiano. Potrebbe essere lui l'erede di Musso
Il calendario del Torino: il derby della Mole ad inizio ottobre. Si chiude a Roma Il calendario del Torino: il derby della Mole ad inizio ottobre. Si chiude a Roma
Il calendario dello Spezia: Italiano torna al Picco a febbraio. Si chiude col Napoli Il calendario dello Spezia: Italiano torna al Picco a febbraio. Si chiude col Napoli
Sampdoria e Bologna sulle tracce del 2001 Luiz Henrique della Fluminense Sampdoria e Bologna sulle tracce del 2001 Luiz Henrique della Fluminense
Inter, Marotta su Eriksen: "La speranza è che possa tornare a calcare i campi di gioco" Inter, Marotta su Eriksen: "La speranza è che possa tornare a calcare i campi di gioco"
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti La serata dei portieri, il Sassuolo guarda all’estero. Milan non solo Giroud. E Messi - finalmente - rinnova La serata dei portieri, il Sassuolo guarda all’estero. Milan non solo Giroud. E Messi - finalmente - rinnovaE’ la serata dei portieri,...
Le più lette
1 La serata dei portieri, il Sassuolo guarda all’estero. Milan non solo Giroud. E Messi...
2 15 luglio 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo sbarca a Torino da giocatore della Juventus
3 TOP NEWS ore 24 - Luis Alberto tornato tra i ranghi. Ag. Chiellini: "I contratti...
4 …con Sergio Pellissier
5 Udinese, per la porta avanza Maximiano. Potrebbe essere lui l'erede di Musso
Ora in radio
Rassegna Stampa 09:05Rassegna Stampa Ogni mattina in diretta la Rassegna Stampa giornaliera
Pianeta Sport 09:30Pianeta Sport Calcio e non solo. L'universo sportivo a portata di radio con...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
Uspi
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000