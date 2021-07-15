Il calendario dell'Udinese: si apre con la Juventus. Si chiude a Salerno
È stato sorteggiato poco fa il nuovo calendario del campionato di Serie A TIM 2021/22. Questi gli impegni dell'Udinese nella prossima stagione:
1^ GIORNATA - 22 agosto 2021
Udinese-Juventus
2^ GIORNATA - 29 agosto 2021
Udinese-Venezia
3^ GIORNATA - 12 settembre 2021
Spezia-Udinese
4^ GIORNATA - 19 settembre 2021
Udinese-Napoli
5^ GIORNATA - 22 settembre 2021
Roma-Udinese
6^ GIORNATA - 26 settembre 2021
Udinese-Fiorentina
7^ GIORNATA - 3 ottobre 2021
Sampdoria-Udinese
8^ GIORNATA - 17 ottobre 2021
Udinese-Bologna
9^ GIORNATA - 24 ottobre 2021
Atalanta-Udinese
10^ GIORNATA - 27 ottobre 2021
Udinese-Hellas Verona
11^ GIORNATA - 31 ottobre 2021
Inter-Udinese
12^ GIORNATA - 7 novembre 2021
Udinese-Sassuolo
13^ GIORNATA - 21 novembre 2021
Torino-Udinese
14^ GIORNATA - 28 novembre 2021
Udinese-Genoa
15^ GIORNATA - 1 dicembre 2021
Lazio-Udinese
16^ GIORNATA - 5 dicembre 2021
Empoli-Udinese
17^ GIORNATA - 12 dicembre 2021
Udinese-Milan
18^ GIORNATA - 19 dicembre 2021
Cagliari-Udinese
19^ GIORNATA - 22 dicembre 2021
Udinese-Salernitana
20^ GIORNATA - 6 gennaio 2022
Fiorentina-Udinese
21^ GIORNATA - 9 gennaio 2022
Udinese-Atalanta
22^ GIORNATA - 16 gennaio 2022
Juventus-Udinese
23^ GIORNATA - 23 gennaio 2022
Genoa-Udinese
24^ GIORNATA - 6 febbraio 2022
Udinese-Torino
25^ GIORNATA - 13 febbraio 2022
Hellas Verona-Udinese
26^ GIORNATA - 20 febbbraio 2022
Udinese-Lazio
27^ GIORNATA - 27 febbraio 2022
Milan-Udinese
28^ GIORNATA - 6 marzo 2022
Udinese-Sampdoria
29^ GIORNATA - 13 marzo 2022
Udinese-Roma
30^ GIORNATA - 20 marzo 2022
Napoli-Udinese
31^ GIORNATA - 3 aprile 2022
Udinese-Cagliari
32^ GIORNATA - 10 aprile 2022
Venezia-Udinese
33^ GIORNATA - 17 aprile 2022
Udinese-Empoli
34^ GIORNATA - 24 aprile 2022
Bologna-Udinese
35^ GIORNATA - 1 maggio 2022
Udinese-Inter
36^ GIORNATA - 8 maggio 2022
Sassuolo-Udinese
37^ GIORNATA - 15 maggio 2022
Udinese-Spezia
38^ GIORNATA - 22 maggio 2022
Salernitana-Udinese
