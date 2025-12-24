Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
La Premier rompe con la tradizione del boxing day. E intanto è corsa a tre

© foto di Federico De Luca
Gaetano Mocciaro
ieri alle 20:45Serie A
Gaetano Mocciaro

Una sola partita per il boxing day in Inghilterra, scenario insolito per non dire storico poiché rompe con la tradizione. La partita di Old Trafford fra Manchester United e Newcastle è l'unica che si giocherà a Santo Stefano, giorno in cui abbiamo sempre assistito a scorpacciate di calcio.

Ma perché rompere una tradizione che è da sempre marchio di fabbrica del calcio inglese? La Premier League ha fatto sapere con una nota:

"La Premier League desidera riconoscere le circostanze che hanno portato a un numero ridotto di partite il giorno di Santo Stefano in questa stagione, con un impatto su un'importante tradizione del calcio inglese. Ci sono ora diverse sfide nella programmazione delle partite della Premier League, radicate nell'espansione delle competizioni europee per club, che hanno portato a una revisione del nostro calendario nazionale prima della scorsa stagione, comprese modifiche alla FA Cup. Alla fine, la Premier League è diventata una competizione di 33 weekend, un numero inferiore rispetto alle stagioni precedenti, nonostante dal 1995 sia una competizione di 380 partite".

Un altro motivo che ha portato a tale scelta è che il giorno di Santo Stefano cade di venerdì, pertanto si è preferito spalmare le altre partite nel weekend. La Lega ha tuttavia specificato che dalla prossima stagione ci saranno più partite per il Boxing Day, cadendo di sabato.

È mai accaduto prima d'ora che si giocasse così poco in Inghilterra il 26 dicembre? Limitandoci al massimo campionato sì, nel 1982 non si giocò nessuna partita poiché il giorno di Santo Stefano cadde di domenica e si preferì pertanto spostare le partite al 27 dicembre.

PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA

Manchester United - Newcastle (26 dicembre, ore 21)
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City (27 dicembre, ore 13.30)
Arsenal - Brighton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Brentford - Bournemouth (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Burnley - Everton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Liverpool - Wolverhampton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
West Ham - Fulham (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Chelsea - Aston Villa (27 dicembre, ore 18.30)
Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 39
2. Manchester City 37
3. Aston Villa 36
4. Chelsea 29
5. Liverpool 29
6. Sunderland 27
7. Manchester United 26
8. Crystal Palace 26
9. Brighton 24
10. Everton 24
11. Newcastle 23
12. Brentford 23
13. Fulham 23
14. Tottenham 22
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 19
17. Nottingham Forest 18
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 11
20. Wolverhampton 2

MARCATORI

19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
8 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth) e Ekitike (Liverpool)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)

ASSIST

7 assist: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
6 assist: Cherki (Manchester City)
5 assist: Kudus: (Tottenham)
4 assist: Minteh (Brighton), Hartman (Burnley), Grealish (Everton), Chukwueze (Fulham), Doku e Haaland (Manchester City), Xhaka (Sunderland)
3 assist: Rice, Trossard e Merino (Arsenal), Digne, Kamara e Rogers (Aston Villa), Wieffer (Brighton) Semenyo e Senesi (Bournemouth), Henderson (Brentford), James, Joao Pedro e Neto (Chelsea), Wilson (Fulham), Gakpo e Salah (Liverpool), Nunes e O'Reilly (Manchester City), Le Fee (Sunderland), Diouf (West Ham)

