ufficiale
Niente Serie A per Azmoun: l'iraniano ha firmato col Bayer Leverkusen
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Sardar Azmoun, dopo essere stato accostato alla Roma, ma anche al Milan e alla Juventus, ha firmato con il Bayer Leverkusen. Il giocatore arriverà in Germania a cominciare dalla prossima estate dopo il termine del suo contratto con lo Zenit. L'attaccante iraniano ha firmato fino al giugno del 2027.
🤝 #Bayer04 hat den iranischen Nationalspieler Sardar #Azmoun verpflichtet.
Der Mittelstürmer kommt zur Saison 2022/23 von @zenit_spb und unterschreibt bis 2027. ✍️#Azmoun2027 | #Werkself pic.twitter.com/FNwxOJNaMD
— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) January 22, 2022
Altre notizie Serie A
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus su Martial. Zakaria alternativa di Arthur. Sensi-Samp in stand by. Milan, ultimo assalto a Botman. Il Torino prende Pellegri e tenta il colpo Nandez
Le più lette
Primo piano
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2022 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2022 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510