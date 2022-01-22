Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroeSportsFormazioniCalendari
Niente Serie A per Azmoun: l'iraniano ha firmato col Bayer Leverkusen

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 19:12Serie A
di Pietro Lazzerini

Sardar Azmoun, dopo essere stato accostato alla Roma, ma anche al Milan e alla Juventus, ha firmato con il Bayer Leverkusen. Il giocatore arriverà in Germania a cominciare dalla prossima estate dopo il termine del suo contratto con lo Zenit. L'attaccante iraniano ha firmato fino al giugno del 2027.

