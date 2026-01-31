Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Oggi in TV, continuano le gare di Serie A: dove vedere Napoli-Fiorentina

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 22ª giornata. Alle 15.00 Pisa-Sassuolo, alle 18.00 Napoli-Fiorentina, alle 20.45 Cagliari-Hellas Verona. Sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e dei maggiori campionati europei. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 31 gennaio.

13.00 Bochum-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
14.00 Oviedo-Girona (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Sorrento-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Trento-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Arzignano-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Cavese-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pianese-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Virtus Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Pisa-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Avellino-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Empoli-Modena (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Virtus Entella-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sudtirol-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Venezia-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN
15.30 Eintracht Francoforte-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.00 Leeds-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
16.00 Brighton-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Wolverhampton-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.00 Cercle Bruges-Anversa (Campionato belga) - DAZN
16.15 Osasuna-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Paris FC-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT
17.15 Pescara-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Inter U23-Pergolettese (Serie C) -SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
17.30 Carpi-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
17.30 Campobasso-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Bra-Gubbio (Serie C) -SKY SPORT
17.30 Ospitaletto-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Napoli-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.30 Chelsea-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
18.30 Amburgo-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Levante-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Sampdoria-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN
20.45 Cagliari-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Liverpool-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 4K
21.00 Elche-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.05 Monaco-Rennes (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT e NOW

