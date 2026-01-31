Oggi in TV, continuano le gare di Serie A: dove vedere Napoli-Fiorentina

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 22ª giornata. Alle 15.00 Pisa-Sassuolo, alle 18.00 Napoli-Fiorentina, alle 20.45 Cagliari-Hellas Verona. Sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e dei maggiori campionati europei. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 31 gennaio.

13.00 Bochum-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

14.00 Oviedo-Girona (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Sorrento-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Trento-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Arzignano-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Cavese-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pianese-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Virtus Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Pisa-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN

15.00 Avellino-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Empoli-Modena (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Virtus Entella-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sudtirol-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Venezia-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN

15.30 Eintracht Francoforte-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

16.00 Leeds-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

16.00 Brighton-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Wolverhampton-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.00 Cercle Bruges-Anversa (Campionato belga) - DAZN

16.15 Osasuna-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

17.00 Paris FC-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT

17.15 Pescara-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Inter U23-Pergolettese (Serie C) -SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

17.30 Carpi-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

17.30 Campobasso-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Bra-Gubbio (Serie C) -SKY SPORT

17.30 Ospitaletto-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Napoli-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.30 Chelsea-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

18.30 Amburgo-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

18.30 Levante-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Sampdoria-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN

20.45 Cagliari-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

21.00 Liverpool-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 4K

21.00 Elche-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.05 Monaco-Rennes (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT e NOW