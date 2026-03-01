Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di A: Milan a pranzo, stasera Roma-Juventus
Continuano le gare di Serie A, si parte alle 12.30 con Cremonese-Milan. Alle 15.00 Sassuolo-Atalanta, alle 18.00 Torino-Lazio, stasera alle 20.45 il big match Roma-Juventus.
In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei.
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 1° marzo
12.30 Cremonese-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
12.30 Potenza-Benevento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
12.30 Siracusa-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
14.00 Elche-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Salernitana-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Monopoli-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Cosenza-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Vis Pesaro-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Giugliano-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Bra-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(
15.00 Sassuolo-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Catanzaro-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Pescara-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Manchester United-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
15.00 Fulham-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
15.00 Brighton-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
15.30 Stoccarda-Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.15 Valencia-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Mantova-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Arsenal-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
17.30 Eintracht Francoforte-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
17.30 Arezzo-Ravenna (Serie C) - RAIPLAY SPORT, SKY SPORT
17.30 Ternana-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Guidonia-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Torino-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.30 Betis-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Charleroi-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN
20.30 Austin-DC United (MLS) - APPLE TV
20.45 Roma-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
20.45 Marsiglia-Lione (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO
21.00 Girona-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
