Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di A: Milan a pranzo, stasera Roma-Juventus

Continuano le gare di Serie A, si parte alle 12.30 con Cremonese-Milan. Alle 15.00 Sassuolo-Atalanta, alle 18.00 Torino-Lazio, stasera alle 20.45 il big match Roma-Juventus.

In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 1° marzo

12.30 Cremonese-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

12.30 Potenza-Benevento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

12.30 Siracusa-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

14.00 Elche-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Salernitana-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Monopoli-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Cosenza-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Vis Pesaro-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Giugliano-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Bra-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(

15.00 Sassuolo-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Catanzaro-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Pescara-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Manchester United-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

15.00 Fulham-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

15.00 Brighton-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.30 Stoccarda-Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.15 Valencia-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Mantova-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Arsenal-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

17.30 Eintracht Francoforte-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

17.30 Arezzo-Ravenna (Serie C) - RAIPLAY SPORT, SKY SPORT

17.30 Ternana-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Guidonia-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Torino-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

18.30 Betis-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Charleroi-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN

20.30 Austin-DC United (MLS) - APPLE TV

20.45 Roma-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

20.45 Marsiglia-Lione (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO

21.00 Girona-Celta (Liga) - DAZN