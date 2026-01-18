Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Serie A e la finale di Coppa d'Africa

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 21ª giornata: si parte alle 12.30 con Parma-Genoa, alle 15.00 Bologna-Fiorentina, alle 18.00 Torino-Roma e alle 20.45 Milan-Lecce. Alle 20.00 la finale di Coppa d'Africa fra Senegal e Marocco.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 18 gennaio.

12.30 Parma-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

12.30 Atalanta U23-Salernitana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

12.30 Forlì-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

12.30 Roma-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.30 Gent-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN

14.00 Getafe-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Arzignano-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Pro Vercelli-Brescia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

14.30 Potenza-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Perugia-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Trapani-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Siracusa-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Bologna-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Wolverhampton-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

15.00 Pescara-Modena (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Ternana-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Stoccarda-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

15.30 Inter-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - RAI SPORT, DAZN

16.15 Atletico Madrid-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Palermo-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Aston Villa-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

17.30 Augsburg-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

17.30 Inter U23-Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

17.30 Bra-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

17.30 Pontedera-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Renate-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Picerno-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Torino-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

18.15 Celta-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Charleroi-Standard Liegi (Campionato belga) - DAZN

20.00 Senegal-Marocco (Finale Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA

20.30 Monopoli-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

20.30 Foggia-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (W

20.45 Milan-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

20.45 Lione-Brest (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

21.00 Real Sociedad-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN

21.30 Vitoria Guimaraes-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN