Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventocasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornomonzanocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, Europa League: dove vedere Bologna-Celtic e Roma-Stoccarda

Oggi in TV, Europa League: dove vedere Bologna-Celtic e Roma-StoccardaTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Torna l'Europa League, due le squadre italiane in campo: alle 18.45 Bologna-Celtic, alle 21.00 Roma-Stoccarda. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, giovedi 22 gennaio

18.00 Napoli-Juventus (Coppa Italia femminile) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.45 Diretta Gol Europa League - SKY SPORT
18.45 Bologna-Celtic (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.45 Fenerbahçe-Aston Villa (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
18.45 Young Boys-Lione (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
18.45 PAOK-Betis (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.45 Viktoria Plzen-Porto (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Gol Europa League - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Roma-Stoccarda (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Braga-Nottingham Forest (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Celta-Lille (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Nizza-Go Ahead Eagles (Europa League) - SKY SPORT

Articoli correlati
Spalletti vince in Champions League, Tuttosport in apertura: "La Juve chiama il G8"... Spalletti vince in Champions League, Tuttosport in apertura: "La Juve chiama il G8"
Champions, Juve ai playoff. Il Corriere dello Sport apre su Spalletti: "Lucio show"... Champions, Juve ai playoff. Il Corriere dello Sport apre su Spalletti: "Lucio show"
Bologna-Celtic, le probabili formazioni: Dallinga dal 1', Italiano senza Orso Bologna-Celtic, le probabili formazioni: Dallinga dal 1', Italiano senza Orso
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Juventus, svolta europea: Benfica ko 2-0, ora testa al Napoli Juventus, svolta europea: Benfica ko 2-0, ora testa al Napoli
Oggi in TV, Europa League: dove vedere Bologna-Celtic e Roma-Stoccarda Oggi in TV, Europa League: dove vedere Bologna-Celtic e Roma-Stoccarda
Le partite di oggi: il programma di giovedì 22 gennaio Le partite di oggi: il programma di giovedì 22 gennaio
Juventus-Benfica 2-0: il tabellino della gara Juventus-Benfica 2-0: il tabellino della gara
Atalanta-Athletic Bilbao 2-3: il tabellino della gara Atalanta-Athletic Bilbao 2-3: il tabellino della gara
Un difensore lascia la Fiorentina per la Serie D. Il 2007 Masoni al Follonica Gavorrano... UfficialeUn difensore lascia la Fiorentina per la Serie D. Il 2007 Masoni al Follonica Gavorrano
Il Genoa pesca in D per la Primavera: dal Francavilla arriva Latif Ouedraogo UfficialeIl Genoa pesca in D per la Primavera: dal Francavilla arriva Latif Ouedraogo
Italia U16, i convocati di Manuel Pasqual per il Torneo dei Gironi Italia U16, i convocati di Manuel Pasqual per il Torneo dei Gironi
Editoriale di Lorenzo Di Benedetto Immagine box laterale di Lorenzo Di Benedetto Il Napoli sta pagando a caro prezzo le scelte sul mercato. Lang e Lucca sono solo la punta dell'iceberg e guardando al futuro c'è poco da sorridere: pochi giocatori rivendibili e un budget che non è certo infinito
Le più lette
1 Julio Cesar concorda con Mourinho: "Ha letto Juventus-Benfica nel mio stesso modo"
2 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 21 gennaio
3 Il Napoli sta pagando a caro prezzo le scelte sul mercato. Lang e Lucca sono solo la punta dell'iceberg e guardando al futuro c'è poco da sorridere: pochi giocatori rivendibili e un budget che non è certo infinito
4 Felix Correia, ceduto dalla Juventus per 1,5 milioni. E ora ne vale circa dieci
5 Il mercato del Napoli resta a saldo zero: le big dicono no ad ADL sulla modifica delle regole
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
A Tutta C 09:45A Tutta C
A Tutta C , Tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 10 alle 11 e dalle 18 alle 19 un doppio approfondimento per raccontare la Lega Serie C.
Editoriale 11:00Editoriale
Commenti e approfondimenti con una grande firma del nostro giornalismo.
Dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 11.00 alle 11.30
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Juventus, svolta europea: Benfica ko 2-0, ora testa al Napoli
Immagine top news n.1 Roma-Stoccarda, le probabili formazioni: Pisilli a centrocampo, in avanti Ferguson
Immagine top news n.2 Bologna-Celtic, le probabili formazioni: Dallinga dal 1', Italiano senza Orso
Immagine top news n.3 Spalletti elimina quasi Mourinho dalla Champions. Juventus ai playoff con il 2-0 al Benfica
Immagine top news n.4 Il mercato del Napoli resta a saldo zero: le big dicono no ad ADL sulla modifica delle regole
Immagine top news n.5 Atalanta-Athletic 2-3, le pagelle: la difesa sbanda di brutto. Navarro fa il bello e il cattivo tempo
Immagine top news n.6 Champions League, i risultati della sera e la classifica: il Napoli ora è 25°
Immagine top news n.7 Juventus-Benfica 2-0, le pagelle: flop Mourinho contro Spalletti. Prepotenza Thuram
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano La mossa di De Laurentiis per sbloccare subito il mercato del Napoli Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 La rivoluzione della Fiorentina passa da un cambio radicale
Immagine news podcast n.2 L'incredibile Luka Jovic, l'uomo dei derby e la nuova vita con l'AEK Atene
Immagine news podcast n.3 L'Estrela fortunata di Corvino: Ngom è il quarto colpo in arrivo da Amadora
Immagine news podcast n.4 McKennie show con la Juventus: perché non sta ancora rinnovando?
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Novara, Boveri: "Battere la Pro Patria per dimostrare che valiamo più della classifica attuale"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Ferrarese: "Conosco Floro Flores: sta facendo cose straordinarie a Benevento"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Novara, Boveri: "Pensiamo maggiormente alle uscite. Ma siamo vigili sul mercato"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 La Roma sfida la rivelazione della Bundes: quanti talenti riscoperti dallo Stoccarda
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Scamacca, nota positiva in una serata amara per l'Atalanta. Ecco perché
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Lazio, l'addio del figliol prodigo. Col Como l'ultima in biancoceleste di Romagnoli
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 21 gennaio
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Napoli, lo scopritore di Vergara: "Leggo commenti ridicoli. Sbaglia anche CR7..."
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Julio Cesar concorda con Mourinho: "Ha letto Juventus-Benfica nel mio stesso modo"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 All-in da concludere su Izzo. Ma l'Avellino ha il 'piano B': Pedro Felipe della Juventus Next Gen
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Lo Spezia non ce la fa, è l'Avellino a battere la concorrenza: domani si tenta di chiudere con Izzo
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Entella vicina all'accordo con Silletti. Che fino a giugno rimarrà in prestito al Team Altamura
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Parola di ex. La Mantia: "Catanzaro è squadra collaudata, la Virtus Entella si salverà"
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Tegola per i tifosi del Pescara: divieto di trasferta fino al 15 febbraio. La nota del club
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Palermo, stretta finale con la Cremonese per Johnsen. Sul piatto un contratto di tre anni e mezzo
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Novara, Boveri: "Battere la Pro Patria per dimostrare che valiamo più della classifica attuale"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Nessuna speranza per il rinforzo desiderato dal Foggia. Tateo: "Patierno rimane all'Avellino"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Triestina, il CONI rigetta il ricorso relativo alla penalità del 16 settembre: confermato il -13
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Il Sorrento saluta Bolsius. C'è l'accordo con il Perugia: il trequartista firmerà fino al 2027
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Latina, bussano alla porta per Ekuban: ma è il Renate. E c'è la semifinale di Coppa da giocare...
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Giugliano-Balde, avanti insieme. L'attaccante rinnova il contratto fino al 2028
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Roma-Stoccarda, Gasperini vuole la qualificazione diretta
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Juventus-Benfica, precedenti allarmanti: ultima vittoria bianconera nel 1993
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Atalanta-Athletic Bilbao, Palladino vuole continuità: con una vittoria ottavi a un passo
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Roma Femminile, Rossettini: "In Coppa ho visto cose buone, ma dobbiamo alzare il livello"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Ternana Women, Ardizzone: "Ko contro l'Inter? Mi prendo il positivo di quello che ho visto"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Fiorentina Femminile, Pinones-Arce post Coppa: "Vedo una squadra sempre più convinta"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Il derby capitolino termina senza reti: il quarto di Coppa Italia Women si decide al ritorno
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Inter Women, Piovani: "Vittoria di carattere su un campo difficile come quello della Ternana"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Lazio-Roma, le formazioni ufficiali: poco turn over da ambo le parti. Dragoni dal 1'
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.165 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Bruno Beatrice, "l'indiano" della Fiorentina e un caso mai risolto Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Perché siamo così legati ai campionissimi del passato?