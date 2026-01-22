Oggi in TV, Europa League: dove vedere Bologna-Celtic e Roma-Stoccarda
Torna l'Europa League, due le squadre italiane in campo: alle 18.45 Bologna-Celtic, alle 21.00 Roma-Stoccarda. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, giovedi 22 gennaio
18.00 Napoli-Juventus (Coppa Italia femminile) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.45 Diretta Gol Europa League - SKY SPORT
18.45 Bologna-Celtic (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.45 Fenerbahçe-Aston Villa (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
18.45 Young Boys-Lione (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
18.45 PAOK-Betis (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.45 Viktoria Plzen-Porto (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Gol Europa League - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Roma-Stoccarda (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Braga-Nottingham Forest (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Celta-Lille (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Nizza-Go Ahead Eagles (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
A Tutta C , Tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 10 alle 11 e dalle 18 alle 19 un doppio approfondimento per raccontare la Lega Serie C.