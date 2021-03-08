Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Oggi in TV, il posticipo di A: stasera Inter-Atalanta

© foto di Federico De Luca
di Daniel Uccellieri

19.00 Chievo-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN
19.00 Chelsea-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Inter-Atalanta (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Betis-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 West Ham-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.00 Mantova-Sudtirol (Serie C) - RAI SPORT e ELEVEN SPORTS

