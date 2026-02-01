Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Oggi in tv, in campo quasi tutte le big in Serie A: dove vedere Cremonese-Inter

© foto di Getty/Uefa/Image Sport
Alessandra Stefanelli

Giornata ricca per quanto riguarda il calcio in tv, italiano e non solo. Diverse le sfide di Serie A previste in questa domenica, da Torino-Lecce a ora di pranzo fino a Parma-Juventus, passando per Como-Atalanta e Cremonese-Inter. Di seguito le gare in tv oggi, domenica 1 febbraio 2026.

11.00 Verona-Milan (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.15 Excelsior-Ajax (Eredivisie) - COMO TV
12.30 Torino-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
12.30 Pro Patria-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
12.30 Cittadella-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
12.30 Milan-Genoa (Serie A femminile) - RAI SPORT e DAZN
12.30 Lazio-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.00 Lecce-Roma (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.30 Standard Liegi-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN
13.30 Hertha-Darmstadt (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW
14.00 Real Madrid-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Atalanta U23-Benevento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
14.30 Juventus Next Gen-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
14.30 Ternana-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
14.30 Monopoli-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
14.30 Pro Vercelli-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
14.30 Trapani-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
14.30 PSV-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - COMO TV
14.30 Pistoiese-Piacenza (Serie D) - VIVOAZZURRO TV
15.00 Como-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Manchester United-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
15.00 Aston Villa-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW
15.00 Nottingham Forest-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
15.00 Reggiana-Juventus (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Genoa-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
15.00 Hibernian-Rangers (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV
15.00 Parma-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.00 Ternana-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Stoccarda-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
16.15 Betis-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Padova-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
17.30 Tottenham-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW
17.30 Borussia Dortmund-Heidenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW
17.30 Cosenza-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
17.30 Siracusa-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
17.30 Picerno-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
18.00 Cremonese-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
18.00 Juventus-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
18.15 Getafe-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Union SG-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN
18.30 Al Ittihad-Al Najma (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
19.00 Sporting-Nacional (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
20.30 Salernitana-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
20.30 Foggia-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
20.45 Parma-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
20.45 Strasburgo-PSG (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
21.00 Athletic-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
21.30 Tondela-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
23.15 Boca Juniors-Newell's (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

