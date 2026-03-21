Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Parma-Cremonese, Milan-Torino e Juventus-Sassuolo

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 30ª giornata. Alle 15.00 Parma-Cremonese, alle 18.00 Milan-Torino, alle 20.45 Juventus-Sassuolo. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle sfide più belle dei maggiori campionato europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 21 marzo.

12.30 Genoa-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.30 Brighton-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

14.00 Elche-Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Juventus Next Gen-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Atalanta U23-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Brescia-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Guidonia-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pianese-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Giana Erminio-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Parma-Cremonese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1

15.00 Cesena-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Juve Stabia-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Padova-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Vukovar-Hajduk (Campionato croato) - COMO TV

15.30 Bayern-Union (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.00 Fulham-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

16.15 Espanyol-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

16.15 Inter-Napoli (Serie A femminile) - RAI SPORT,DAZN

17.15 Monza-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Ravenna-Livorno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT

17.30 Renate-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Campobasso-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Carpi-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pro Vercelli-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Milan-Torino(Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.00 Lazio-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Everton-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

18.30 Borussia Dortmund-Amburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

18.30 Levante-Oviedo (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Osasuna-Girona (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Benfica-Vitoria Guimaraes (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Modena-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN

20.30 Darmstadt-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Juventus-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT21.00 Leeds-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

21.00 Nizza-PSG (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT

21.00 Siviglia-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1