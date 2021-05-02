Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Oggi in TV, serie A: Lazio-Genoa a pranzo, chiude Sampdoria-Roma

© foto di Federico De Luca
di Daniel Uccellieri

12.30 Lazio-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Juventus-Florentia (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
12.30 Genoa-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - SI SOLOCALCIO
13.00 Rangers-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Bordeaux-Rennes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
14.00 Valladolid-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Ajax-Emmen (Eredivisie) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Napoli-Cagliari (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Sassuolo-Atalanta (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Bologna-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Newcastle-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.00 Inter-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) - INTER TV (visibile su DAZN) e SI SOLOCALCIO
15.00 Boca-Lanus (Campionato argentino) - SI SOLOCALCIO
16.15 Villarreal-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
17.05 Montpellier-St. Etienne (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Manchester United-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Udinese-Juventus (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.30 Granada-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN
19.00 Nashville-Inter Miami (MLS) - DAZN
20.15 Tottenham-Sheffield United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Sampdoria-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Valencia-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Monaco-Lione (Ligue 1) - DAZN e DAZN1
23.40 Rosario Central-Newell's (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA

