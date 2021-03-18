Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Inghilterra, i convocati del ct Southgate: prima volta per Watkins e Johnstone, torna Lingard

Inghilterra, i convocati del ct Southgate: prima volta per Watkins e Johnstone, torna LingardTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Imago/Image Sport
Oggi alle 15:11Calcio estero
di Giacomo Iacobellis

Due esordienti (Ollie Watkins e Sam Johnstone) e tante vecchie certezze per l'Inghilterra del ct Southgate in vista dei prossimi impegni di qualificazione al Mondiale in Qatar. Questo l'elenco completo dei Three Lions:

Portieri: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Difensori: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Centrocampisti: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jesse Lingard (West Ham United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Attaccanti: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Articoli correlati
UFFICIALE: il gallese Ledley al Newport County. Ha giocato gli ultimi Europei UFFICIALE: il gallese Ledley al Newport County. Ha giocato gli ultimi Europei
Inghilterra, terzo rifiuto in un mese: Michail Antonio ha scelto di rappresentare la Giamaica Inghilterra, terzo rifiuto in un mese: Michail Antonio ha scelto di rappresentare...
Brutte notizie per Southgate: Pickford infortunato, salterà le sfide di qualificazione al Mondiale Brutte notizie per Southgate: Pickford infortunato, salterà le sfide di qualificazione...
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Beckham pesca in patria per rinforzare l'Inter Miami: accordo verbale con l'inglese Kieran Gibbs Beckham pesca in patria per rinforzare l'Inter Miami: accordo verbale con l'inglese Kieran Gibbs
Tottenham, Mourinho: "Qualificazione ancora aperta, senza lo spirito giusto saranno guai" Tottenham, Mourinho: "Qualificazione ancora aperta, senza lo spirito giusto saranno guai"
Dinamo Zagabria-Tottenham, le formazioni: il crack Majer contro l'undici tipo per Mou Dinamo Zagabria-Tottenham, le formazioni: il crack Majer contro l'undici tipo per Mou
UFFICIALE: il gallese Ledley al Newport County. Ha giocato gli ultimi Europei ufficialeil gallese Ledley al Newport County. Ha giocato gli ultimi Europei
Molde-Granada, le formazioni: i norvegesi cercano l'impresa col 4-3-3. Kenedy dal 1' per Martinez Molde-Granada, le formazioni: i norvegesi cercano l'impresa col 4-3-3. Kenedy dal 1' per Martinez
Arsenal-Olympiacos, le formazioni: Arteta con Aubameyang contro il grande ex Sokratis Arsenal-Olympiacos, le formazioni: Arteta con Aubameyang contro il grande ex Sokratis
Elneny vuole restare all'Arsenal: "Spero di rinnovare, la mia avventura qui non è finita" Elneny vuole restare all'Arsenal: "Spero di rinnovare, la mia avventura qui non è finita"
Klopp chiaro: "Quando lascerò il Liverpool, mi prenderò un anno sabbatico. Non chiamatemi" Klopp chiaro: "Quando lascerò il Liverpool, mi prenderò un anno sabbatico. Non chiamatemi"
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Una Champions senza italiane, la difficoltà parte da lontano Una Champions senza italiane, la difficoltà parte da lontanoSenza nessuna italiana fra le prime 8 d’Europa. E l’Italia torna indietro...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Coronavirus, EMA: "AstraZeneca sicuro ed efficace". Rinviata Inter-Sassuolo...
2 Comunicato Inter: altri 2 positivi e salta la sfida col Sassuolo. Le disposizioni...
3 PROBABILI FORMAZIONI - Italiane in Europa, le ultime LIVE! Roma con Borja Mayoral...
4 Inter, rischio focolaio dopo la positività di Handanovic: 7 titolari in allerta
5 Non solo il rinvio di Inter-Sassuolo. I nerazzurri non potranno rispondere alle convocazioni...
Ora in radio
Stadio Aperto 17:05Stadio Aperto live! Sport live, approfondimenti, ospiti, i pareri degli ascoltatori,...
TMW News 20:05TMW News Notizie, opinioni e attualità.
Serie A Live 20:35Serie A Live Gli anticipi del venerdì, i posticipi del lunedì e i turni infrasettimanali...
Primo piano
LIVE TMW - Coronavirus, EMA: "AstraZeneca sicuro ed efficace". Rinviata Inter-Sassuolo LIVE TMW - Coronavirus, EMA: "AstraZeneca sicuro ed efficace". Rinviata Inter-Sassuolo
Shakhtar-Roma, le formazioni ufficiali: Spinazzola non riposa. Out El Sha, Mayoral dal 1' Shakhtar-Roma, le formazioni ufficiali: Spinazzola non riposa. Out El Sha, Mayoral dal 1'
Inter-Sassuolo come Juventus-Napoli? Possibile il recupero del match di San Siro il 7 aprile Inter-Sassuolo come Juventus-Napoli? Possibile il recupero del match di San Siro il 7 aprile
UFFICIALE: De Rossi riparte dalla Nazionale. Da domenica farà parte dello staff di Mancini UFFICIALE: De Rossi riparte dalla Nazionale. Da domenica farà parte dello staff di Mancini
Comunicato Inter: altri 2 positivi e salta la sfida col Sassuolo. Le disposizioni dell'ATS di Milano Comunicato Inter: altri 2 positivi e salta la sfida col Sassuolo. Le disposizioni dell'ATS di Milano
Serie A flop, per l'11esimo anno di fila nessuna italiana vincerà la Champions. Non è record Serie A flop, per l'11esimo anno di fila nessuna italiana vincerà la Champions. Non è record
E adesso? Gestione della rosa e tensioni con Lotito: il futuro di Inzaghi alla Lazio torna in bilico E adesso? Gestione della rosa e tensioni con Lotito: il futuro di Inzaghi alla Lazio torna in bilico
ESCLUSIVA TMW - Shakhtar, Trubin suona la carica: "Tutti convinti che con la Roma rimontiamo" ESCLUSIVA TMW - Shakhtar, Trubin suona la carica: "Tutti convinti che con la Roma rimontiamo"
TMW Radio Sport
TMW RADIO - Sacchi: "Signorini, grande calciatore e uomo. Un esempio per il figlio Andrea" Sacchi: "Signorini, grande calciatore e uomo. Un esempio per il figlio Andrea"
TMW RADIO - Di Marzio: "Matheus Nascimento, destino da grande. Renteìra come Kessié" Di Marzio: "Matheus Nascimento, destino da grande. Renteìra come Kessié"
TMW RADIO - Sconcerti: "Inter-Sassuolo, decidono le Asl oggi. Milan, occhio allo United" Sconcerti: "Inter-Sassuolo, decidono le Asl oggi. Milan, occhio allo United"
TMW News TMW News: I motivi della crisi del calcio italiano. Dal gioco corale ai ritmi
TMW Magazine
TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.111 Download
Storie di calcio
Gianni di Marzio: allenatore, talent scout, opinionistaGianni di Marzio: allenatore, talent scout, opinionista Ascolta il podcast
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
UspiQuesto periodico è associato all’Unione Stampa Periodica Italiana
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000