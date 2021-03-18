Inghilterra, i convocati del ct Southgate: prima volta per Watkins e Johnstone, torna Lingard

Due esordienti (Ollie Watkins e Sam Johnstone) e tante vecchie certezze per l'Inghilterra del ct Southgate in vista dei prossimi impegni di qualificazione al Mondiale in Qatar. Questo l'elenco completo dei Three Lions:

Portieri: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Difensori: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Centrocampisti: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jesse Lingard (West Ham United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Attaccanti: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).