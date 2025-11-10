MLS, San Diego ultima qualificata alle semifinali di Conference. Il tabellone completo

È San Diego l'ultima squadra qualificata alle semifinali di Conference della Major League Soccer. I californiani travolgono 4-0 Portland grazie alle doppiette di Dreyer e Pellegrino e chiudono la serie sul 2-1.

Gara 1



Eastern Conference

(1) Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire 2-2 (6-5 d.c.r.)

(4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) New York City FC 0-1

(2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew 1-0

(3) Inter Miami CF vs. (6) Nashville SC 3-1

Western Conference

(1) San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers 2-1

(4) Minnesota United vs. (5) Seattle Sounders 0-0 (4-3 d.c.r.)

(2) Vancouver Whitecaps vs. (7) FC Dallas 3-0

(3) LAFC vs. (6) Austin FC 2-1

Gara 2

Eastern Conference

Chicago - Philadelphia 0-3

New York City - Charlotte 0-0 (6-7 d.c.r.)

Nashville - Inter Miami 2-1

Columbus - Cincinnati 4-0

Western Conference

Portland - San Diego 2-2 (5-4 d.c.r.)

Dallas - Vancouver 1-1 (3-5 d.c.r.)

Austin - Los Angeles FC 1-4

Seattle - Minnesota 4-2

Gara 3

Charlotte - New York City 1-3

Cincinnati - Columbus 2-1

Inter Miami - Nashville 4-0

San Diego Porltand 4-0

Minnesota - Seattle 3-3 (10-9 d.c.r.)

Semifinali

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia Union - NY City

Inter Miami - Cincinnati

Western Conference

Vancouver - Los Angeles FC

San Diego - Minnesota