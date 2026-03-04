Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Newcastle-Manchester United, formazioni ufficiali: Tonali titolare. C'è Maguire

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Gaetano Mocciaro
Oggi alle 20:44Calcio estero
Gaetano Mocciaro

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Newcastle-Manchester United, valida per la 29ª giornata di Premier League:

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes. A disp. Pope, Botman, A. Murphy, J. Murphy, Neave, Osula, Shahar, Willock, Wissa. All. Eddie Howe.
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Sesko. A disp. Bayindir, Dalot, Diallo, Fletcher, Heaven, Kukonko, Malacia, Ugarte, Zirkzee. All. Michael Carrick.

Martedì 3 marzo
Bournemouth - Brentford 0-0
Everton - Burnley 2-0
Leeds - Sunderland 0-1
Wolverhampton - Liverpool 2-1

Mercoledì 4 marzo
Aston Villa - Chelsea
Brighton - Arsenal
Fulham - West Ham United
Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
Newcastle - Manchester United

Giovedì 5 marzo
Tottenham - Crystal Palace

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 64 punti
2. Manchester City 59
3. Manchester United 51
4. Aston Villa 51
5. Liverpool 48
6. Chelsea 45
7. Brentford 44
8. Everton 43
9. Fulham 40
10. Bournemouth 40
11. Sunderland 40
12. Brighton 37
13. Newcastle 36
14. Crystal Palace 35
15. Leeds 31
16. Tottenham 29
17. Nottingham Forest 27
18. West Ham 25
19. Burnley 19
20. Wolverhampton 16

MARCATORI
22 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
18 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
14 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)
11 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool) e Joao Pedro (Chelsea)
10 reti: Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Gyokeres (Arsenal), Welbeck (Brighton)

