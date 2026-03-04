Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Man City-Nottingham, formazioni ufficiali: Pep con Guardiola, Pereira senza Savona e Lucca

Oggi alle 19:51
Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Manchester City-Nottingham Forest, valide per la 29ª giornata di Premier League:

MANCHESTER CITY (4-1-3-2): Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Guéhi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri; Cherki, Bernardo Silva, Foden; Semenyo, Haaland. A disp. Trafford, Ake, Doku, Khusanov, Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Reijnders, Savinho, Stones. All. Pep Guardiola.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-2-1): Sels; Milenkovic, Jair Cunha, Murillo; Aina, Sangaré, Anderson, Williams; Doiminguez, Gibbs-White; Igor Jesus. A disp. Gunna, Awoniyi, Hudson-Odoi, Hutchinson, McAtee, Morato, Ndoye, Netz, Yates. All. Vitor Pereira.

Martedì 3 marzo
Bournemouth - Brentford 0-0
Everton - Burnley 2-0
Leeds - Sunderland 0-1
Wolverhampton - Liverpool 2-1

Mercoledì 4 marzo
Aston Villa - Chelsea
Brighton - Arsenal
Fulham - West Ham United
Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
Newcastle - Manchester United

Giovedì 5 marzo
Tottenham - Crystal Palace

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 64 punti
2. Manchester City 59
3. Manchester United 51
4. Aston Villa 51
5. Liverpool 48
6. Chelsea 45
7. Brentford 44
8. Everton 43
9. Fulham 40
10. Bournemouth 40
11. Sunderland 40
12. Brighton 37
13. Newcastle 36
14. Crystal Palace 35
15. Leeds 31
16. Tottenham 29
17. Nottingham Forest 27
18. West Ham 25
19. Burnley 19
20. Wolverhampton 16

MARCATORI
22 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
18 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
14 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)
11 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool) e Joao Pedro (Chelsea)
10 reti: Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Gyokeres (Arsenal), Welbeck (Brighton)

Editoriale di Fabrizio Biasin Immagine box laterale di Fabrizio Biasin Como-Inter 0-0 “smaschera” la Coppa Italia. Juve: il rinnovo di Vlahovic in tre punti. Milan: troppe parole su Pulisic-Leao. Napoli: lo spot-Conte. E una cosa su Grosso
