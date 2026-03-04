Aston Villa-Chelsea, formazioni ufficiali: l'ex Tammy Abraham parte dalla panchina
Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Aston Villa-Chelsea, valide per la 29ª giornata di Premier League:
ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Douglas Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins. A disp. Bizot, Digne, Torres, Bogarde, Barkley, Sancho, Abraham, Alysson. All. Unai Emery.
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Caicedo, James; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Joao Pedro. A disp. Sanchez, Badiashile, Sarr, Tosin, Cucurella, Santos, Lavia, Delap, Guiu. All. Liam Rosenior.
Martedì 3 marzo
Bournemouth - Brentford 0-0
Everton - Burnley 2-0
Leeds - Sunderland 0-1
Wolverhampton - Liverpool 2-1
Mercoledì 4 marzo
Aston Villa - Chelsea
Brighton - Arsenal
Fulham - West Ham United
Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
Newcastle - Manchester United
Giovedì 5 marzo
Tottenham - Crystal Palace
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 64 punti
2. Manchester City 59
3. Manchester United 51
4. Aston Villa 51
5. Liverpool 48
6. Chelsea 45
7. Brentford 44
8. Everton 43
9. Fulham 40
10. Bournemouth 40
11. Sunderland 40
12. Brighton 37
13. Newcastle 36
14. Crystal Palace 35
15. Leeds 31
16. Tottenham 29
17. Nottingham Forest 27
18. West Ham 25
19. Burnley 19
20. Wolverhampton 16
MARCATORI
22 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
18 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
14 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)
11 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool) e Joao Pedro (Chelsea)
10 reti: Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Gyokeres (Arsenal), Welbeck (Brighton)