Nottingham Forest-Chelsea, le formazioni ufficiali: Milenkovic e D. Luiz nell'11 di casa

Oggi alle 12:26Calcio estero
Paolo Lora Lamia

Ricominciano le emozioni della Premier League, che a partire da oggi manda in scena l'8ª giornata. Si parte con Nottingham Forest-Chelsea: da una parte la squadra di Postecoglu che ha assolutamente bisogno di punti per risalire la classifica, dall'altra i Blues di Maresca che prima della pausa per le Nazionali avevano battuto il Liverpool campione in carica. Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali:

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Sels; Murillo, Milenkovic, Morato; Williams, Sangaré, Doiglas Luiz, Zinchenko; Gibbs-White, Anderson; Awoniyi. All. Postecoglu

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Malo Gusto, Lavia; Neto, Santos, Garnacho; Joao Pedro. All. Postecoglu

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea (18 ottobre, 13.30)
Brighton - Newcastle (18 ottobre, 16)
Burnley - Leeds (18 ottobre, 16)
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth (18 ottobre, 16)
Manchester City - Everton (18 ottobre, 16)
Sunderland - Wolverhampton (18 ottobre, 16)
Fulham - Arsenal (18 ottobre, 18.30)
Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)
Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

LA CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 16
2. Liverpool 15
3. Tottenham 14
4. Bournemouth 14
5. Manchester City 13
6. Crystal Palace 12
7. Chelsea 11
8. Everton 11
9. Sunderland 11
10. Manchester United 10
11. Newcastle 9
12. Brighton 9
13. Aston Villa 9
14. Fulham 8
15. Leeds 8
16. Brentford 7
17. Nottingham Forest 5
18. Burnley 4
19. West Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 2

