Premier League, il Fulham sogna l'Europa. Burnley verso il ritorno in Championship
Il Fulham sogna l'Europa. Vittoria in rimonta dei cottagers contro il Burnley, che vede al contrario lo spettro della Championship sempre più vicino. Succede tutto nelle ripresa: Flemming porta in vantaggio i clarets, poi Kingt e Wilson ribaltano la situazione, infine Jimenez su rigore cala il tris al 95'. Di seguito il quadro aggiornato della 31ª giornata di Premier League:
Venerdì 20 marzo
Bournemouth - Manchester United 2-2
Sabato 21 marzo
Brighton - Liverpool 2-1
Fulham - Burnley 3-1
Everton - Chelsea ore 18.30
Leeds - Brentford ore 21
Domenica 22 marzo
Newcastle - Sunderland ore 13
Aston Villa - West Ham ore 15.15
Tottenham - Nottingham Forest ore 15.15
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 70
2. Manchester City 61
3. Manchester Utd 55
4. Aston Villa 51
5. Liverpool 49
6. Chelsea 48
7. Brentford 45
8. Fulham 44
9. Brighton 43
10. Everton 43
11. Newcastle 42
12. Bournemouth 42
13. Sunderland 40
14. Crystal Palace 39
15. Leeds 32
16. Tottenham 30
17. West Ham 29
18. Nottingham Forest 28
19. Burnley 20
20. Wolverhampton 16
MARCATORI
22 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
19 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
15 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)
14 reti: Joao Pedro (Chelsea)
12 reti: Welbeck (Brighton)